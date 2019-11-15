ICC unites India-Pakistan fans with a rare photo tribute to Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:01 IST

Exactly 30 years ago on November 15, 1989 two youngsters – one from India and the other from Pakistan – made their international debuts in the same Test match. A few years later the Indian was being termed as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game and the Pakistani was regarded as one of the greatest exponents of reverse swing. Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their debuts in the India vs Pakistan Test match in 1989 in Karachi and changed the game for good. On the 30 year anniversary of Tendulkar and Waqar’s debut, ICC decided to take fans back to the golden days.

ICC shared a collage of Tendulkar and Waqar’s photos from that Test match in Karachi with the caption “OnThisDay in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their international debuts as teenagers. The rest, as they say, is history.”

#OnThisDay in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their international debuts as teenagers.



The rest, as they say, is history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o419M8n0cA — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2019

The photo was received well by cricket fans across the globe, mainly from India and Pakistan.

Apart from Tendulkar and Waqar, there were two more debutants in the match. Right-handed batsman Shahid Saeed from Pakistan and right-arm medium pace bowler Salil Ankola from India. Their careers, however, did not go as well as Tendulkar and Waqar.

The Test match at Karachi was drawn. Batting first, Pakistan rode on a magnificent hundred by captain Imran Khan to post 409. In reply, India were dismissed for 262. Tendulkar was incidentally dismissed by Waqar for 15 in the first innings.

In the 2nd innings, Pakistan declared their innings 305 for 3 with the hope of winning the match. But visitors India put together a much better performance in the 2nd innings led by middle-order batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who remained unbeaten on 113. Navjot Siddhu too played his part with a solid 85. Tendulkar remained did get the opportunity to bat in the 2nd innings and Waqar went wicketless.

Waqar, who retired from international cricket back in 2003, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests and backed that up with 416 dismissals in 262 ODIs.

Sachin, who bid adieu to cricket in 2013 scored a record 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 ODIs.