ICC Women’s World T20: Hayley Jensen takes a blinder to dismiss India opener Smirti Mandhana - Watch

On a day when Harmanpreet Kaur blew all before her with a century that will go down in history books, it is easy to forget that there was other bit of action as well.

India openers Smirti Mandhana and Taniya Bhatia opened the batting after Harmapreet had won the toss and chose to bat in Guyana.

India were in trouble early on as Bhatia exited on just the seventh ball of the innings while Mandhana joined her colleague in the pavilion for two just minutes later, leaving India struggling at 22/2 in the fourth over.

Although it wasn't the @WHITE_FERNS' day, @Jensen_Hayley provided an early @WorldT20 highlight with this athletic catch on the boundary to dismiss Smriti Mandhana #WT20 pic.twitter.com/tXRdzPtfGM — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2018

It was a sublime piece of athleticism by Hayley Jensen of New Zealand to get rid of Mandhana who in the past has shown how dangerous she can be. Fielding on the midwicket boundary, Jensen leapt to her left and caught the wall with both hands and had full control even as she landed to complete a catch that was truly remarkable.

Unfortunately for New Zealand that was the best that it got for them as India skipper Harmanpreet struck a majestic hundred to take India to a formidable 194/5 in 20 overs, a score that New Zealand never looked likely to chase down, eventually falling short by 34 runs.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:42 IST