ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar picks his ‘surprise’ package of the tournament

Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has picked Afghanistan to be the surprise package at this year’s World Cup. The side has already got off to a great start by beating Pakistan in the warm-ups and Sachin believes they will be the team to watch out for even in the main competition.

“It is one team I think which will be a surprise in the World Cup... Afghanistan has one of the best spin attacks in the world... It is a surprise package,” Sachin said.

Afghanistan are a really exciting team and their assortment of mystery spinners make them a real threat. Rashid has taken 43 wickets in 16 ODIs in 2017, second only to Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, before topping the 2018 charts with 48 scalps in 20 matches.

“When you look back at the team, we have come a long way,” newly appointed captain Gulbadin Naik said. “I am not saying we will definitely reach the semi-final of the tournament, but I have confidence in my team. I have told the team to play their natural game in every game irrespective of which team we play. We are taking every fixture as our first and last game. All the boys are excited to represent the country at this stage.

The Gulbadin Naib-led side will open their World Cup campaign versus Aaron Finch-led Australia on June 1 at County Ground, Bristol.

First Published: May 27, 2019 10:23 IST