e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘If banned from IPL, why shouldn’t I play other T20 leagues,’ asks veteran Indian spinner

‘If banned from IPL, why shouldn’t I play other T20 leagues,’ asks veteran Indian spinner

Due to his participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Tambe, who was acquired by KKR at last year’s auction, was barred from playing the IPL this year.

cricket Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pravin Tambe picked up 23 wickets for Rajasthan Royals including a hat-trick
Pravin Tambe picked up 23 wickets for Rajasthan Royals including a hat-trick(BCCI)
         

Banned from playing the IPL, leg-spinner Pravin Tambe feels there is no reason why he shouldn’t play other T20 leagues across the world. Tambe had put his name in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League players draft and eventually got selected by Trinbago Knight Riders. However, whether the BCCI gives him the go-ahead to participate in the CPL remains to be seen due to their strict policy regarding Indian players.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Tambe told the Indian Express. “I am working on my physical fitness at home and so yes definitely looking forward to this edition.”

Tambe is IPL’s oldest player, having made his debut at the age of 41. He played for Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, picking up 23 wickets including a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, due to his participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Tambe, who was acquired by KKR at last year’s auction, was barred from playing the IPL this year. That said, it turns out that in order for Tambe to play foreign T20 leagues, he will have to first announce his retirement.

“Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
‘I still don’t know the reason’: Gavaskar on being removed as captain
‘I still don’t know the reason’: Gavaskar on being removed as captain
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In