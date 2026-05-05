‘If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wants respect…’: Sanjay Manjrekar says T20 hype won’t shield him from Test cricket reality

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reacted to the growing chorus, saying that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is more than ready for international cricket, but limited that to T20s for now. Manjrekar pointed to his groundbreaking IPL 2026 run, where he took apart world-class bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, with a fearless brand of cricket, but also offered him a lesson in “respect.” Sanjay Manjrekar has his say on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's chances in Test cricket

Sooryavanshi, now 15, took world cricket by storm last year with a historic century in his debut IPL season, before backing it up with notable performances in domestic cricket and at the under-19 level, including a record 175 in the U-19 World Cup final earlier this year. In IPL 2026, he went a notch higher, smashing 404 runs in 10 matches at a staggering strike rate of 237.64.

Those performances sparked speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India could fast-track him into the national side after the IPL, and Manjrekar agreed.

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“Looking at IPL as a platform to stake a claim for the Indian T20 team, and keeping an eye on his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, where he has a hundred [vs Maharashtra], I think he’s done enough. If someone is lighting up this stage like this, then he’s ready,” he said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast.

However, he admitted that with India already having a long queue of openers, including Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi’s inclusion may not be straightforward.

“He might be ready, but are the others ready to make way? Because there is a huge crowd for the opening slots in India,” he added.

‘If Sooryavanshi wants respect…’ Manjrekar noted that Sooryavanshi belongs to a new wave of cricketers who thrive on an aggressive, boundary-hitting approach suited to T20 cricket, often creating room to free their arms. However, he believes that method may not hold up in Test cricket.

“Take consistent T20 batters in recent years, Sooryavanshi stays leg side and hits a ball on middle stump through point because he creates that room. In Test cricket, the advice is to get close to the ball. You won’t get runs in England, Australia or South Africa by staying away from it,” he explained.

Manjrekar concluded that while T20 cricket can bring fame and financial success, true respect still lies in Test cricket, and that will require technical adjustments.

“If you want your kid to be famous and rich, T20 batting is for you. If you want him to earn respect from people like us, the critics, then he has to get close to the line of the ball,” he said.