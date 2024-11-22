India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Plethora of questions for IND to answer as Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks off
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Even before 2024 began, the five-Test series between India and Australia had become the biggest talking point in Indian cricket. This is despite the T20 World Cup being a major highlight of the year. Perhaps it was the long-lasting euphoria of India's once-in-a-lifetime series win in Australia or that India couldn't wait to get back at the Aussies for causing them two major heartbreaks in 2023. Who can forget November 19? Heck, we just completed one year of the date....Read More
However, plenty of water has flown under the bridge. Rahul Dravid is done with his time as India coach and replaced by Gautam Gambhir, who's had a bit of a tumultuous start to his tenure. To face Australia when he's in a bit of a firing line is never ideal, but a glass half empty is also half full. Gambhir would want to view the five-Test series against Australia, the first of which begins today at Perth's Optus Stadium.
Perth, a venue that has historically proven to be a nightmare for batters with its famous bounce and pace, has also claimed India as one of its victims. 1992, 2012, and 2018 will reopen old wounds. But if India have endured their share of disappointments in Perth, they have some wonderful memories to look back upon from the 2008 tour, when after going down in Sydney in one of the most scandalous and controversial Test matches of all time, Anil Kumble and Irfan Pathan spun and swung India to a memorable win.
But this is not 2008. India are a far more competitive team than the one that tamed the mighty Aussies at the menacing Perth. It's only due to their recent 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home that the world has turned against them. Like the last time, Aussies are not giving the Indians a chance. They have declared Australia the outright winners, with some bold and audacious 3-1, 4-1 predictions. But if there's one thing the opposition should know about India, it is that they are at their most dangerous when cornered.
So what if captain Rohit Sharma is not around? Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will be eager to outperform his counterpart Pat Cummins in this rare showdown of fast-bowling captains. Bumrah has captained India in just one Test match previously – the the result wasn't one fans would want to remember – but India's pace spearhead has a sharp mind, and he's gone on record to say that he can take care of his body better when he's leading. But despite all the credentials that Bumrah possesses, he will feel the pressure… and then some.
Bumrah isn't the only one facing the heat. The one and only once-indestructible Virat Kohli finds himself in the middle of no man's land. Runs are hard to come by, and his recent dismissals are ringing major alarm bells. At 36, is Kohli on the downhill? Not a single cricketer will tell you that, and rightly so. It's no secret that Kohli is no longer the force he once was, but still, rule him out at your own peril. He is everywhere in Australian media – from billboards to newspapers to TV screens – such is the hype around him. From first coming Down Under as a brash, arrogant 24-year-old to cementing himself as a legend, Kohli's rise has been instrumental. But currently stuck in a batting low, there is no better place than Australia to rekindle the hunger that made him a run monster in the first place.
Plenty has been made of India's team combination for the Perth Test. Well, since it's Perth, four pacers should be a no-brainer. Bumrah and Shami are sure-shots, but the names of Harshit Rana all-rounder Nitish Reddy have cropped up for the other two quicks. Akash Deep hasn’t done badly either, so that number could also go up to five. Between Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, only one will play. As for the batting, KL Rahul is set to open, and that Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the squad, could only mean he would bat at No. 3.
From the Australian camp, if there's one cricketer who's made as much news, if not more, than David Warner, it’s Nathan McSweeney. Touted as one of the next big things in Australian cricket, he and Usman Khawaja would be responsible for seeing off the new ball. Australia's failed experiment with Steve Smith will see him return to No. 4, where he's tormented India the most. Despite the presence of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins, it' Nathan Lyon who could very well turn out to be the decisive factor in the match. Australia last won a Test series against India back in 2014/15 and Cummins, who hasn't put a foot wrong, would like add the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to his already impressive list of achievements.
Here are some key points from the India vs Australia 1st Test:
- India have not lost a Test series to Australia in almost 10 years.
- The Perth Test will mark a very rare occurrence when both team captains are fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in for Rohit Sharma to lead India.
- Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy are likely to make their debuts for India.
- Virat Kohli has scored over 1300 runs from 13 Tests in Australia, including six centuries.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel will play their maiden Test in Australia.
- India have played 4 Test matches at Perth since 1992, losing three and winning one.
India - Australia's scourge in Test cricket
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: A look at Australia's very recent record would tell you that they have suffered rather topsy-turvy fortunes in Test cricket. However, the fact remains that very few sides have been able to actually beat them in a Test series for a while now. In fact, Australia have played 16 Test series since they lost to Pakistan in the UAE in October 2018. They have lost just three of those. The problem for them though, is that all three of those losses have been against India!
How the pitch could behave…
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Too early for a pitch report maybe but we can remember what the curator here had to say a couple of days before Day 1. The first look of the Perth pitch showed a lot of grass on the surface. Curator Isaac McDonald said that the initial plan was to depend on the sun to bake the pitch in the days leading up to the Test. But with the overcast conditions, the ground staff may have to "manufacture" the baking process.
“I mean everyone talks about the traditional baking of the top. We can kind of manufacture that with more rolling and less water on top if we have to. We’re testing the wicket hour by hour, so it’s quite conditions-based at the moment. So at the moment we’re leaning towards rolling it a bit more on top to get that firmness and that happy medium between bat and ball. But yeah, fingers crossed the sun pops out," he said. However, McDonald also said that the ground staff were well on course to ensuring that the pitch is “rock hard” come Friday.
Potential fresh faces for India
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: The absence of Rohit Sharma is not the only hole India have to fill in their lineup. There is no Mohammad Shami either and that means that Harshit Rana could make his international debut today if India decide against using Akash Deep as their third seamer. Another newbie could be pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has already made heads turn in international cricket with his performances in the series against Bangladesh. An injury to Shubman Gill has opened up a place in the batting order as well which could be filled up by either Dhruv Jurel or Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom impressed in the home series against England earlier this year.
Perth's history in Test cricket
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: The first Test to be hosted in Perth was between Australia and (no prizes for guessing) England from December 11 to 16, 1970. Australia didn't really gain a foothold at the WACA in the initial years of Test cricket there - they won just two of the first five Test matches at the ground, with the first Test being drawn, the West Indies subjecting them to an innings defeat in 1975 and England beating them in 1978. In this century, though, only South Africa and India have been able to beat them here. India did it once in January 2008 while South Africa did it thrice in December 2008, December 2012 and November 2016.
Test cricket at the Perth Stadium
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: For the uninitiated, this match is not happening at the WACA. That old stadium stopped being a Test venue back in 2018. India were the visiting team in the first Test that the Perth Stadium, or Optus Stadium, hosted and that was in December 2018. Today, India will be the first visiting team to return to the stadium for a second Test. Australia had won that first Test by 146 runs. They have since faced New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan here and won those Tests by 296 runs, 164 runs and 360 runs respectively.
All hail the age of the fast bowlers
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: That is what you feel like saying whenever a Test series happens in Australia but what is unique about this one is that both captains for the first match of this five-game series at least are designated pace bowlers. This will be Pat Cummins' 28th Test as Australia captain while Jasprit Bumrah is leading India for just the second time.
India's captain...
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: In case you haven't noticed, that is Jasprit Bumrah holding one ear of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the pre-series pic, not Rohit Sharma. That is because Rohit is in India for the birth of his second child and will arrive in Perth only on November 24. Many people have had a lot to say about Rohit's call, but it is quite difficult to come up with a convincing argument for someone to miss the birth of their child for work, regardless of what that work is. The decent thing to do is congratulate Rohit and his newly expanded family and move on.
Australia full squad
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland
India full squad for first Test
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran
Hello and welcome to the land Down Under
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test: Dust off those didgeroos because the Australian summer is here and so is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Travel back to the early 2000s and tell an Indian fan that their side would go into a Test rubber in Australia with a chance of completing a hat-trick of series wins in that nation and they would've thought they are hearing the contents of a fever dream. But that is exactly what India have a chance at doing. However, chinks have fallen off their armour in ways they almost never have before. All sets us up for a fascinating first Test at the very least. Stay tuned for more updates.