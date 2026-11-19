IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India opt to bowl first as Bumrah and co. look to exploit green Wellington track
IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India begin a crucial two-Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with their World Test Championship hopes on the line.
IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India face a tough assignment as they take on New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With at least six wins needed from their remaining seven matches to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side cannot afford many slip-ups. A green pitch with 15 inches of grass is expected to offer plenty of assistance to the pacers, putting India's batting line-up up against a stern test. Gill also faces a few selection calls, particularly over the pace attack, as India look to make the most of the conditions. Follow all the live action from Day 1 here.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 03:20:50 AM IST
Here's what India are playing for
Shubman Gill and Tom Latham pose with the trophy that will ultimately be awarded to the winners of the series
- 19 Nov 2026, 03:18:54 AM IST
Here is New Zealand's playing XI
Your first Test XI of the summer 🫡 With the bat after Shubman Gill wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the Capital. Watch and follow play LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport NZ 📺 Sport Nation NZ and The ACC 📻 https://t.co/9TcIWKnd4m— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2026
Tom Latham leads the hosts, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell among the key batting names. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy spearhead the pace attack.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 03:14:57 AM IST
Here is India's playing XI
A look at our Playing XI for the 1st Test 👇👇 Live - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/IzumwGUWiN— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2026
Four pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah will look to tear through the New Zealand lineup. The batting lineup for India however does not see much change.
- 19 Nov 2026, 03:08:17 AM IST
No Siraj or Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj was one of India's biggest heroes in the hard-fought Test series in England, leading the pace attack with his relentless energy and match-winning spells. Yet, as India take on New Zealand in Wellington, he finds himself out of the playing XI. Even the experienced Ravindra Jadeja does not find his name. Two pretty big calls.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 03:04:06 AM IST
India win toss
And it is Shubman Gill who has won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green track in Wellington. The visitors have gone with four pacers - Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep, with Washington Sundar as the lone spinner. The pace quartet will look to make most of the pace-friendly conditions at the Basin Reserve.
- 19 Nov 2026, 02:47:20 AM IST
India's dismal Test record in New Zealand
In 25 Tests played on New Zealand soil, India have managed just five wins, while losing 10 and drawing as many. Their last Test victory in the country came way back in 2009 in Hamilton. In fact, India's last win in Wellington came 58 years ago in 1968. Not a happy hunting ground for the visitors at all this.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 02:43:36 AM IST
It's raining in Wellington
As per the latest updates from Wellington, rain has arrived, and the drizzle has resulted in covers being put in place over the pitch. After all the early-morning alarms and coffee cups, the Indian fans will be hoping the weather gods show some mercy.
- 19 Nov 2026, 02:27:13 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand straight from Basin Reserve in Wellington. It's the early hours of the morning, and while most of India is tucked into bed, the truest of Team India fans are up and about, ready for some red-ball action. I'm Shaunak Ghosh, and it's my job to bring you all the action, the drama and the little moments in between. So grab that coffee and let's get going!
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