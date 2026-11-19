IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India face a tough assignment as they take on New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With at least six wins needed from their remaining seven matches to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side cannot afford many slip-ups. A green pitch with 15 inches of grass is expected to offer plenty of assistance to the pacers, putting India's batting line-up up against a stern test. Gill also faces a few selection calls, particularly over the pace attack, as India look to make the most of the conditions. Follow all the live action from Day 1 here.