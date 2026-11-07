IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill wins toss, backs India's pace attack under cloudy Wellington skies
IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: With overcast conditions prevailing, Shubman Gill wants his pace attack to make the most of the conditions early on and put the hosts under pressure.
IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: India will look to build on their impressive start to the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match, with the focus once again on their pace attack. The inexperienced trio of Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh made a strong statement in the series opener, troubling the New Zealand batters with pace and bounce. They will be keen to carry that form forward, although the conditions at Hnry Stadium could demand a change in lengths, with shorter square boundaries bringing a different challenge. With Devon Conway ruled out due to concussion, New Zealand have another concern to deal with. India, meanwhile, will hope Rohit Sharma finds his rhythm and Virat Kohli continues his good form as they look to extend their lead in the series.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 08:32:15 AM IST
Action begins
Tim Seifert and Will Young in middle as Arshdeep Singh has the ball in hand as action begins in Wellington.
- 7 Nov 2026, 08:27:47 AM IST
Match reduced to 47 overs per side
A toss win for India and the BLACKCAPS will bat first at HNRY Stadium. First ball at 4:00pm in a 47 over-aside fixture. Watch LIVE in NZ on Sky Sports. Matt Henry sits out as he manages his return-to-play. https://t.co/TQSWxfHA1b— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 7, 2026
The match has been reduced to 47 overs per side following the delay caused by rain. Teams can now have a maximum of two bowlers delivering 10 overs each, while the remaining bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of nine overs each.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 08:21:00 AM IST
Playing XIs
New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
- 7 Nov 2026, 08:07:43 AM IST
Shubman opts to bowl
India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss and elects to bowl first once again in the overcast conditions against New Zealand in Wellington.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 07:47:18 AM IST
Toss at 8
There is finally some positive news from Wellington! The toss is now scheduled for 8 AM, with play expected to get underway at 8:30 AM. The weather has improved, and the wait for cricket is almost over.
- 7 Nov 2026, 07:26:46 AM IST
Ground inspection scheduled for 7:45 AM
The wait continues in Wellington, with the toss still on hold as officials assess the ground conditions. The next inspection is scheduled for 7:45 AM local time, after which there could be more clarity on the start of the second ODI.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 07:22:03 AM IST
Conway ruled out
New Zealand have suffered a setback with Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the series after picking up a concussion in a collision during a fielding practice session.
- 7 Nov 2026, 07:06:46 AM IST
Toss delayed
The toss has been delayed in Wellington as the ground staff continue to assess the conditions following the rain. Although the weather has improved, the teams are still waiting for the green light from the umpires. Further updates are awaited.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 06:55:15 AM IST
Weather update
It is reported that the weather has taken a turn for the better in Wellington, with the rain easing and sunshine breaking through. The fourth umpire has put his umbrella away, although the toss may still take some time. There is finally some encouraging news on the weather front.
- 7 Nov 2026, 06:46:14 AM IST
Rohit aiming to bounce back
Rohit Sharma will be looking to put his early dismissal in the first ODI behind him and make a bigger contribution with the bat. The Indian opener had struck a good patch of form against the West Indies at home and will be keen to rediscover that touch in Wellington.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 06:38:40 AM IST
Rain poses early threat
It's raining at the moment here in Wellington with a possibility of a delayed start. Stay tuned for further updates. #NZvIND https://t.co/wTRU04sKxo— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2026
Persistent showers in Wellington have put the start of the second ODI under a cloud, with the toss and first ball potentially facing a delay.
- 7 Nov 2026, 06:25:08 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome! We are back with the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, with the two sides set to lock horns in the second ODI. The action now shifts to Hnry Stadium, where both teams will be looking to make their mark. Rohit Sharma will be eager to return to form after falling in the very first over of the series opener. The experienced opener came into the series on the back of a productive run in the home series against the West Indies and will be keen to carry that form forward.
Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looked in complete control at Eden Park. The extra bounce posed little challenge for the senior batter as he found the boundaries with ease and held the Indian innings together during the chase.
I, Aditya Maheshwari, will be bringing you all the latest updates from the game, including every major development, key moments and talking points as they unfold. Stay with us for all the action.
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