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IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill wins toss, backs India's pace attack under cloudy Wellington skies

By Aditya Maheshwari
Nov 7, 2026, 08:32:15 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: With overcast conditions prevailing, Shubman Gill wants his pace attack to make the most of the conditions early on and put the hosts under pressure.

IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow latest updates (HT Image)
IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow latest updates (HT Image)

IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: India will look to build on their impressive start to the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match, with the focus once again on their pace attack. The inexperienced trio of Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh made a strong statement in the series opener, troubling the New Zealand batters with pace and bounce. They will be keen to carry that form forward, although the conditions at Hnry Stadium could demand a change in lengths, with shorter square boundaries bringing a different challenge. With Devon Conway ruled out due to concussion, New Zealand have another concern to deal with. India, meanwhile, will hope Rohit Sharma finds his rhythm and Virat Kohli continues his good form as they look to extend their lead in the series.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 7 Nov 2026, 08:32:15 AM IST

    Action begins

    Tim Seifert and Will Young in middle as Arshdeep Singh has the ball in hand as action begins in Wellington.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 08:27:47 AM IST

    Match reduced to 47 overs per side

    The match has been reduced to 47 overs per side following the delay caused by rain. Teams can now have a maximum of two bowlers delivering 10 overs each, while the remaining bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of nine overs each.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 08:21:00 AM IST

    Playing XIs

    New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 7 Nov 2026, 08:07:43 AM IST

    Shubman opts to bowl

    India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss and elects to bowl first once again in the overcast conditions against New Zealand in Wellington.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 07:47:18 AM IST

    Toss at 8

    There is finally some positive news from Wellington! The toss is now scheduled for 8 AM, with play expected to get underway at 8:30 AM. The weather has improved, and the wait for cricket is almost over.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 07:26:46 AM IST

    Ground inspection scheduled for 7:45 AM

    The wait continues in Wellington, with the toss still on hold as officials assess the ground conditions. The next inspection is scheduled for 7:45 AM local time, after which there could be more clarity on the start of the second ODI.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 07:22:03 AM IST

    Conway ruled out

    New Zealand have suffered a setback with Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the series after picking up a concussion in a collision during a fielding practice session.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 07:06:46 AM IST

    Toss delayed

    The toss has been delayed in Wellington as the ground staff continue to assess the conditions following the rain. Although the weather has improved, the teams are still waiting for the green light from the umpires. Further updates are awaited.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 06:55:15 AM IST

    Weather update

    It is reported that the weather has taken a turn for the better in Wellington, with the rain easing and sunshine breaking through. The fourth umpire has put his umbrella away, although the toss may still take some time. There is finally some encouraging news on the weather front.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 06:46:14 AM IST

    Rohit aiming to bounce back

    Rohit Sharma will be looking to put his early dismissal in the first ODI behind him and make a bigger contribution with the bat. The Indian opener had struck a good patch of form against the West Indies at home and will be keen to rediscover that touch in Wellington.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 06:38:40 AM IST

    Rain poses early threat

    Persistent showers in Wellington have put the start of the second ODI under a cloud, with the toss and first ball potentially facing a delay.

  • 7 Nov 2026, 06:25:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome! We are back with the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, with the two sides set to lock horns in the second ODI. The action now shifts to Hnry Stadium, where both teams will be looking to make their mark. Rohit Sharma will be eager to return to form after falling in the very first over of the series opener. The experienced opener came into the series on the back of a productive run in the home series against the West Indies and will be keen to carry that form forward.

    Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looked in complete control at Eden Park. The extra bounce posed little challenge for the senior batter as he found the boundaries with ease and held the Indian innings together during the chase.

    I, Aditya Maheshwari, will be bringing you all the latest updates from the game, including every major development, key moments and talking points as they unfold. Stay with us for all the action.

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