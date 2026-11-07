IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill wins toss, backs India's pace attack under cloudy Wellington skies

IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: India will look to build on their impressive start to the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match, with the focus once again on their pace attack. The inexperienced trio of Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh made a strong statement in the series opener, troubling the New Zealand batters with pace and bounce. They will be keen to carry that form forward, although the conditions at Hnry Stadium could demand a change in lengths, with shorter square boundaries bringing a different challenge. With Devon Conway ruled out due to concussion, New Zealand have another concern to deal with. India, meanwhile, will hope Rohit Sharma finds his rhythm and Virat Kohli continues his good form as they look to extend their lead in the series.