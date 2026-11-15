India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Another blow for visitors as Duffy gets Gaikwad
India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Catch live updates of the series finale in Mount Maunganui
India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: For one last time, the two teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches, and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. The home team then came back storming in the fourth match to pull one back in their name. Expect a thrilling finale at Mount Maunganui today.
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- 15 Nov 2026, 08:42:04 AM IST
Gaiwad's wasted opportunity
With Gill not there in the final two matches of the series, it was a nice chance for Gaikwad to stake his claim as a back-up opener, but he managed just 23 runs in two innings in New Zealand. Overall, he has played just five ODIs since the end of September, and his only standout show was in New Chandigarh, where he scored 57 against the West Indies.
- 15 Nov 2026, 08:26:37 AM IST
Dropped!
Duffy dishes out a length ball, outside off. Iyer, with lazy hands, chases at it, gets an outside edge. But Finn Allen drops it at third slip. Iyer survives. And then Axar survives a run out on the very next ball. New Zealand are creating chances.
India 47/3 in 11 overs
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- 15 Nov 2026, 08:21:23 AM IST
3rd wicket falls
It's Gaikwad this time. India in trouble! Duffy strikes. Fuller ball, nips back and Gaikwad goes for the forward drive, but gets a thick inside edge and Seifert takes a nice catch.
India 37/3 in 9 overs
- 15 Nov 2026, 08:12:24 AM IST
Not the fondest farewell for Ro-Ko!
If this, by all indication, is indeed their last and final appearance on New Zealand soil in professional cricket, Kohli and Rohit endured a forgettable campaign. Rohit managed just 30 runs in four innings, which included two dismissals for duck. Kohli, on the other hand, did start off the series with a stunning 74 in Auckland, but scored just 12 more runs in the next three innings, which also included a dismissal for duck.
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- 15 Nov 2026, 08:06:19 AM IST
Kohli OUT!
It's Fisher again! He gets another huge wicket, and this time Kohli goes. Shorter delivery, outside off and Kohli throws the kitchen sink at it. The top-edge flies and Tim Seifert makes no mistake. He goes to his right, leaps and takes the catch. Kohli goes back for 5 off 7.
India 33/2 in 7.3 overs
- 15 Nov 2026, 08:03:08 AM IST
What a shot!
Another boundary and it's Gaikwad again. What a shot! Picks up the shorter length and pulls it disdainfully over mid-wicket...one bounce and over the ropes.
India 33/1 in 7 overs
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- 15 Nov 2026, 07:56:40 AM IST
Rohit falls!
Fisher strikes and gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. New Zealand continued with the fuller length. But this was a tad slower. Rohit flicks it straight to Dean Foxcroft at mid-wicket. He goes back for just 7 off 13.
India 23/1 in 5.3 overs
- 15 Nov 2026, 07:50:26 AM IST
Fluent start from Gaikwad
Two boundaries against Fisher in the second over. The first one was an outside edge, which would have been an easy catch in the slip cordon, but it went for a four. The othet was clipped away towards the vacant mid-wicket area. He has been looking more confident today.
India 21/0 in 4 overs
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- 15 Nov 2026, 07:38:23 AM IST
And so it begins!
Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the crease. Jacob Duffy takes the new ball.
Oh...what a start. Beaten! First ball, outswinger and Rohit survives a scare. But the batter responds with a four on the fourth ball, lofted over cover.
India 5/0 in 1 over
- 15 Nov 2026, 07:26:06 AM IST
Time for national anthem
India go first, followed by the home team, New Zealand.
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- 15 Nov 2026, 07:21:28 AM IST
Matt Henry threat
Just over 24 hours and we are back in action on the same surface where India were folded for just 89 runs in the chase of 334. Matt Henry, reminding the Indian fans of the 2019 World Cup semifinal match heartbreak, finished with a six-for, which included three wickets in the very first over of the innings. Will India have an answer to Henry today?
- 15 Nov 2026, 07:15:03 AM IST
A look at the playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
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- 15 Nov 2026, 07:12:48 AM IST
Siraj returns
He played just four ODIs this year -- three against New Zealand at home in January and just one against West Indies last month. He's back in the XI with India looking to test the bench. He will be supported by debutant Yash Thakur.
"Obviously, Siraj has also been craving an opportunity to play in all formats. He's been around the team for a while and is pretty experienced. He's played over the years, so he knows how to go about things," Iyer said at the toss.
- 15 Nov 2026, 07:08:03 AM IST
New Zealand have 4 seamers again
"I am not sure of that, didn't expect to win. We are going to bowl because of maybe some dew later on. Henry and Jamieson is gone, Duff is back, so four seamers again. It's about building the depth," said Santner after winning the toss.
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- 15 Nov 2026, 07:04:21 AM IST
Toss time!
Shreyas Iyer calls tails, but heads it is and Mitch Santner wins the toss. He opts to bowl
- 15 Nov 2026, 07:01:47 AM IST
India will have a debutant today
A big moment for Yash Thakur as he is all set to make his debut for India in the 5th ODI against New Zealand. ODI Cap No. 267 🧢 Go well, Yash 👏👏 #NZvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/XzpOD5fn0m— BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2026
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- 15 Nov 2026, 06:54:26 AM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 5th and final ODI of the match between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates!