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India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Another blow for visitors as Duffy gets Gaikwad

By Aratrick Mondal
Nov 15, 2026, 08:42:09 IST

India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Catch live updates of the series finale in Mount Maunganui

Virat Kohli scored just five runs in the 5th ODI (AP)
Virat Kohli scored just five runs in the 5th ODI (AP)

India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: For one last time, the two teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches, and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. The home team then came back storming in the fourth match to pull one back in their name. Expect a thrilling finale at Mount Maunganui today.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:42:04 AM IST

    Gaiwad's wasted opportunity

    With Gill not there in the final two matches of the series, it was a nice chance for Gaikwad to stake his claim as a back-up opener, but he managed just 23 runs in two innings in New Zealand. Overall, he has played just five ODIs since the end of September, and his only standout show was in New Chandigarh, where he scored 57 against the West Indies.

  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:26:37 AM IST

    Dropped!

    Duffy dishes out a length ball, outside off. Iyer, with lazy hands, chases at it, gets an outside edge. But Finn Allen drops it at third slip. Iyer survives. And then Axar survives a run out on the very next ball. New Zealand are creating chances.

    India 47/3 in 11 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:21:23 AM IST

    3rd wicket falls

    It's Gaikwad this time. India in trouble! Duffy strikes. Fuller ball, nips back and Gaikwad goes for the forward drive, but gets a thick inside edge and Seifert takes a nice catch.

    India 37/3 in 9 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:12:24 AM IST

    Not the fondest farewell for Ro-Ko!

    If this, by all indication, is indeed their last and final appearance on New Zealand soil in professional cricket, Kohli and Rohit endured a forgettable campaign. Rohit managed just 30 runs in four innings, which included two dismissals for duck. Kohli, on the other hand, did start off the series with a stunning 74 in Auckland, but scored just 12 more runs in the next three innings, which also included a dismissal for duck.

  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:06:19 AM IST

    Kohli OUT!

    It's Fisher again! He gets another huge wicket, and this time Kohli goes. Shorter delivery, outside off and Kohli throws the kitchen sink at it. The top-edge flies and Tim Seifert makes no mistake. He goes to his right, leaps and takes the catch. Kohli goes back for 5 off 7.

    India 33/2 in 7.3 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 08:03:08 AM IST

    What a shot!

    Another boundary and it's Gaikwad again. What a shot! Picks up the shorter length and pulls it disdainfully over mid-wicket...one bounce and over the ropes.

    India 33/1 in 7 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:56:40 AM IST

    Rohit falls!

    Fisher strikes and gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. New Zealand continued with the fuller length. But this was a tad slower. Rohit flicks it straight to Dean Foxcroft at mid-wicket. He goes back for just 7 off 13.

    India 23/1 in 5.3 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:50:26 AM IST

    Fluent start from Gaikwad

    Two boundaries against Fisher in the second over. The first one was an outside edge, which would have been an easy catch in the slip cordon, but it went for a four. The othet was clipped away towards the vacant mid-wicket area. He has been looking more confident today.

    India 21/0 in 4 overs

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:38:23 AM IST

    And so it begins!

    Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the crease. Jacob Duffy takes the new ball.

    Oh...what a start. Beaten! First ball, outswinger and Rohit survives a scare. But the batter responds with a four on the fourth ball, lofted over cover.

    India 5/0 in 1 over

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:26:06 AM IST

    Time for national anthem

    India go first, followed by the home team, New Zealand.

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:21:28 AM IST

    Matt Henry threat

    Just over 24 hours and we are back in action on the same surface where India were folded for just 89 runs in the chase of 334. Matt Henry, reminding the Indian fans of the 2019 World Cup semifinal match heartbreak, finished with a six-for, which included three wickets in the very first over of the innings. Will India have an answer to Henry today?

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:15:03 AM IST

    A look at the playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:12:48 AM IST

    Siraj returns

    He played just four ODIs this year -- three against New Zealand at home in January and just one against West Indies last month. He's back in the XI with India looking to test the bench. He will be supported by debutant Yash Thakur.

    "Obviously, Siraj has also been craving an opportunity to play in all formats. He's been around the team for a while and is pretty experienced. He's played over the years, so he knows how to go about things," Iyer said at the toss.

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:08:03 AM IST

    New Zealand have 4 seamers again

    "I am not sure of that, didn't expect to win. We are going to bowl because of maybe some dew later on. Henry and Jamieson is gone, Duff is back, so four seamers again. It's about building the depth," said Santner after winning the toss.

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:04:21 AM IST

    Toss time!

    Shreyas Iyer calls tails, but heads it is and Mitch Santner wins the toss. He opts to bowl

  • 15 Nov 2026, 07:01:47 AM IST

    India will have a debutant today

  • 15 Nov 2026, 06:54:26 AM IST

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 5th and final ODI of the match between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates!

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