Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious 'Welcome' meme as KL Rahul joins batting giant in elite list

KL Rahul started from where he left off last time. Transferring his England form to South Africa, Rahul on Sunday notched up his seventh Test ton to put India in a commanding position in the series opener at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The 29-year-old from Karnataka put up an impressive display of grit to bat until the third session and clock the three-figure mark in 218 deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He drove Keshav Maharaj's delivery to the point for a four, becoming only the second Indian opening batter to score a Test century in South Africa. Wasim Jaffer was the first one to score a ton in South Africa when he had notched up 116 in Cape Town in 2006/07.

Rahul also joined the elite list of visiting openers to have Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa. Only Saeed Anwar and Chris Gayle were previously a part of the panel. Rahul was fantastic with his application in testing overseas conditions to notch his sixth ton away from home.

Earlier, Rahul teamed up with Mayank Agarwal to stitch a century opening partnership. Rahul was more watchful to start with, showing absolute clarity in leaving the ball. Rahul and Mayank became only the third Indian opening pair to stitch a century stand in 21 games in South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara's departure, Rahul continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, adding 82 runs with skipper Virat Kohli. Twitter was also praises for Rahul, who now has a century in all the countries he has played in -- two in England and one each in Australia, India, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

With a hilarious meme, Jaffer himself welcomed Rahul in the 'exclusive' club of Indian openers with a Test ton in South Africa. Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11. (Grinning face with smiling eyes) very well played," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many prominent names from the cricket fratnernity including Mohammad Kaif, Ian Bishop and Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Rahul's knock.

"He has been so so good across all format @klrahul11 brilliant 100 in difficult condition! #INDvsSA" tweeted Irfan.

"Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ... kl rahul is holding online batting class please watch… what a Fantastic knockClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign @klrahul11 #INDvsSA," wrote Kaif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bishop tweeted, "As a colleague of mine would say: "Always a pleasure, never a chore" watching a K L Rahul century. #Secure"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan Singh also lauded Rahul as he tweeted, "Well played @klrahul11. Top class"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON