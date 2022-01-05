Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'The more you zoom, the more you believe it's not out': Gambhir gives verdict on KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings
cricket

'The more you zoom, the more you believe it's not out': Gambhir gives verdict on KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings

Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about Rahul's catch in the second innings ahead of Day 3 of the Test.
KL Rahul was dismissed on 8 in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test.(Twitter)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The second day of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa saw a number of controversial catch dismissals. At the stroke of lunch, Rishabh Pant had taken a catch while lunging forward to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen – however, a perplexing series of replays showed that the ball might have fallen short of Pant's gloves. Later, KL Rahul was dismissed when he was caught at first slip by Aiden Markram and yet again, the decision was contentious.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about Rahul's catch during the pre-match show ahead of Day 3 of the Test. Gambhir pointed out that Rahul looked “not out” on multiple replays but insisted that his first reaction was that the ball carried to the slips.

“The more you zoom it, the more you believe it is not out and the ball is falling short. But my first reaction at normal pace was that it had carried because the fingers were beneath the ball. When you zoom in, you'd always feel that the ball touched the ground. The soft-signal was the main reason behind the decision going in fielding team's favour,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“If you look at it at normal pace, fingers are beneath. If you zoom in, you'd always feel that the ball had touched the ground.”

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir also suggested that there is no need to “zoom in too much” while reviewing such dismissals, adding that it only adds to further confusion.

“I think that you don't need to zoom in too much. We should look at it at normal pace to see if the hands are beneath the ball or the catch is clean. If you keep zooming, the debate will continue on whether it's one bounce or whether it was clean. Fielder knows when his finger is beneath the ball,” Gambhir said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP