IND vs SA: Two catches stir debate, add to India-SA 2nd Test drama

With little to separate India and South Africa on the first two days, the second Test is proving to be that kind of a game where every small advantage will count.

The inconclusive catches off South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and India’s KL Rahul hence were big talking points on Tuesday.

During the SA innings, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's catch diving forward to dismiss van der Dussen off Shardul Thakur at the stroke of lunch was a massive moment in the game as it reduced the total to 102/4.

Looking to defend, van der Dussen got an inside edge and the ball flicked his thigh and sailed over his stumps for Pant to grab the catch. Unlike the routine for close calls, umpire Marais Erasmus didn’t refer to the TV umpire and raised his finger. The batter also walked off with everyone’s focus on the lunch break. It was only on seeing the replays that a TV commentator raised doubts that the ball had not carried.

According to reports, SA captain Dean Elgar and South Africa team manager Khomotso Masubelele met the match officials during the lunch interval over the disputed catch. The officials, however, decided that it wasn't conclusive enough.

The protocol on such catches requires conclusive evidence for an on-field decision to be overturned. Law 2.12, on any reversal of an umpiring decision, states: “An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final.” The law does not provide clarification over the duration of time that is considered “prompt”.

During the India innings, TV umpire Adrian Holdstock was called upon to make a touch decision on whether Adrian Markram in the slip cordon had cleanly taken Rahul’s catch off Marco Jansen. The soft signal was out and the catch was ruled clean. It was a big moment in the game as India lost the in-form batter on the team score of 24.

