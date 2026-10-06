IND vs WI LIVE Score, 1st T20I: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India playing XI as India opt to bowl first
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Catch all the latest live updates from the first match of the five-T20I series in Lucknow
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This will be the first match for the Indian team after their gold-medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026. However, the biggest talking point before the match starts will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be part of the playing XI tonight. India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will also come into this match with confidence after their monumental win in the last ODI, where captain Shai Hope smashed a record-breaking 162. One of the players in the ODI series, Amir Jangoo, has been a last-minute addition to the T20I series as well, in place of the injured Jewel Andrew.
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- 6 Oct 2026, 06:47:49 PM IST
Naman Dhir to debut!!
Another #TeamIndia Cap to cherish and celebrate 🧢👏 All smiles as Naman Dhir receives his T20I debut cap from Arshdeep Singh 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/2czVyKWreK #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/LrmwyiKBxv— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026
Naman Dhir already made his international debut in the ODI series. He is now getting his T20I debut tonight. His debut cap was handed over to him by Arshdeep Singh.
- 6 Oct 2026, 06:40:27 PM IST
Check out the playing XIs
Here are the playing XIs for both India and West Indies for the 1st T20I:
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph
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- 6 Oct 2026, 06:35:45 PM IST
India to bowl first; no Vaibhav
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. They will look to restrict West Indies to a under-par total so that the batters do not have a mountain to chase. The big news is that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been included in the playing XI.
- 6 Oct 2026, 06:26:34 PM IST
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his India debut earlier this year in the series against England in England. After that he has made appearances for the Men in Blue with his last game coming in the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan. However, he is yet to play his first international match on his home soil. Will he get his much-anticipated home debut tonight?
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- 6 Oct 2026, 06:07:05 PM IST
Check out India's squad for the T20I series
Here is India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies:
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
- 6 Oct 2026, 05:46:40 PM IST
Team India arrives!!
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Team India arrives at the BRSABV Stadium for the first T20I against the West Indies. https://t.co/QUSMgZ6FZj— IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026
The team bus has entered the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as India look to continue the momentum that they earned after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 by beating Pakistan in the final.
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- 6 Oct 2026, 05:30:48 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the e Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow as India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series. Follow us for all the latest live updates and score from the game.