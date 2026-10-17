IND vs WI, LIVE score, 5th T20I: Match to start at 9.15 PM, reduced to 9 overs a side
IND vs WI, 5th T20I, Live updates: Catch all the latest action from the series-decider in Bengaluru.
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India are all set to take on the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the series level at 2-2, the match will decide the winner, with a defeat spelling series loss for Shreyas Iyer and his team....Read More
The biggest talking point ahead of the contest is Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the squad after a gap of four years. He has been called up after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury during the 4th T20I. India will also be keen to find a way past Shai Hope, who has been in sensational form on this tour, having scored two centuries in the series.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 08:41:32 PM IST
Rain stops!!
Good news from Bengaluru!! The rain has officially stopped and covers are coming off. The ground is set to dry up quickly given the subair system. If such conditions persist, then the match between India and West Indies will officially take place, albeit with overs being cut off.
- 17 Oct 2026, 08:25:19 PM IST
What is the subair drainage system?
Beneath the outfield of the Chinnaswamy Stadium lies an underground network of drains, pipes, and tubes with tiny holes. These connect in a closed loop to a central machine called the SubAir system. When it rains, this network quickly pulls excess water off the field and moves it into a nearby tank or drain. This system, prevalent in some of the leading football stadiums around the world, was first introduced in India in the Chinnaswamy.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 07:55:08 PM IST
Truncated game confirmed!!
The cut-off time for a full match to proceed was 7.45 PM IST. With that officially over, and the rain showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, the match is now officially set to lose overs. We now have to wait till 9.41 pm to see if the match will be played at all.
- 17 Oct 2026, 07:35:10 PM IST
Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a game?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been given a game in this T20I series against West Indies. However, with game all set to be truncated, it might be the perfect opportunity to play him given his tendency to go slam bang from the first ball. However, does that mean India will drop the in-form Sanju Samson down the order? A massive selection headache awaits for the Men in Blue.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 07:22:51 PM IST
Rain persists in Bengaluru!!
Still pouring down here at the Chinnaswamy. Covers are firmly on 🌧️☔ Hoping the Men in Blue can get some action tonight and actually beat this Bengaluru orange alert! ⚡🏏 Stay tuned for live bets the second play resumes. https://t.co/DVxTMA7BSA— Parth (@Mr__Prath_) October 17, 2026
The rain is continuing to drizzle in Bengaluru. The drainage system will dry up the Chinnaswamy in minutes. But for that, the rain needs to stop first. Here is the latest visual from the ground.
- 17 Oct 2026, 07:08:35 PM IST
What is the cut-off time for the game to start?
According to the official scorer, there is a 30-minute cut-off time for full game to take place. Hence, if the game starts by 7.30 pm IST, then a full 20-overs-a-side match will take place. After that, we will start losing overs. However, a minimum of a 5-over-a-side match will have to take place. For that to begin, the match needs to start by 9.4 PM IST. If the match is further delayed, then it will be called off.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 06:55:57 PM IST
Frustrating night ahead!!
Updates from the people in Bengaluru say that the rain is not heavy but just a light drizzle that refuses to die down. This is even more frustrating for both players and the fans. Now, everyone will be hoping and praying that the rain stops, the world-class drainage facilities of Chinnaswamy come into play, and we get a full game.
- 17 Oct 2026, 06:38:48 PM IST
Toss delayed!!
The toss has been delayed in Bengaluru due to the incessant rainfall. Visuals show that it is still raining. Hence, the match might be delayed as well. However, the good news is that Bengaluru has one of the best drainage systems in the world. The SubAir system ensures that the ground is dried up within minutes after the rain stops.
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- 17 Oct 2026, 06:16:54 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comeback loading?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad after four years for the final T20I in Bengaluru. He has been added Arshdeep Singh, after the left-arm pacer suffered a blow to his shoulder while batting in the 4th T20I. With the series hanging in the balance, the question is whether the veteran will be handed a comeback.
- 17 Oct 2026, 05:47:22 PM IST
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as India take on West Indies in the final match of the five-game T20I series. Follow our blog for the all the latest updates, insights and live score in this must-win game for India.
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