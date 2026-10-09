IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India aim to continue winning momentum in Ranchi
IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: As India look for their second consecutive win of the T20I series, follow all the latest action from Ranchi.
IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. The Men in Blue are coming into this game on the back of a massive 8-wicket win in the first game in Lucknow. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the game, as he hit his first T20I century. Hence all eyes will be on him as to whether he can continue his goof form. On the other hand, fans will also be awaiting if India will give a chance to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
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- 9 Oct 2026, 06:15:44 PM IST
Can any team breach the 200-run mark in Ranchi?
A total of 4 T20Is have been played in Ranchi so far, and no team interestingly has breached the 200-run mark in the shortest format at this venue. The highest team total at the JSCA International Cricket Ground is 196/6 by India against Sri Lanka in 2016. Can any of these two teams, who possess some serious firepower, finally breach the 200-run mark tonight?
- 9 Oct 2026, 05:42:54 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello viewers! This is Shaunak Ghosh bringing you the latest live coverage from all the action that is set to take place in the second T20I of the series between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.
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