IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India aim to continue winning momentum in Ranchi

IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. The Men in Blue are coming into this game on the back of a massive 8-wicket win in the first game in Lucknow. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the game, as he hit his first T20I century. Hence all eyes will be on him as to whether he can continue his goof form. On the other hand, fans will also be awaiting if India will give a chance to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.