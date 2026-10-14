IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Another run fest on the cards as Shreyas Iyer's men eye series victory
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Check out all the latest updates and live score from the match in Hyderabad.
IND vs WI, LIVE Score, 4th T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Having won the last match, the Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1, meaning that Shreyas Iyer's team needs just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, West Indies must win tonight to keep their hopes alive and force a final decider.A high-scoring battle is once again on the cards on a batting-friendly pitch. India will heavily count on its in-form top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, along with local hometown hero Tilak Varma.
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- 14 Oct 2026, 06:25:17 PM IST
Another run feast loading?
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been a massive run-scoring venue in the IPL 2026, where the average first innings score was a massive 209. In fact, dew is also likely to come into the play under the floodlights. Hence, we can expect another massive run feast.
- 14 Oct 2026, 06:06:32 PM IST
India's perfect record at Hyderabad!!
There have been three T20Is at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad so far, and it has always been a happy hunting ground for India. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in all three games of the shortest format played at this venue. In fact, India had defeated West Indies by a massive margin of 6 wickets in 2019.
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- 14 Oct 2026, 05:48:02 PM IST
India have chance at series win!!
With the victory in the last match, India went 2-1 up in the series against West Indies. Hance, if Shreyas Iyer's men snatch a win tonight, they will take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. This means that India will seal a series victory with a match to go.
- 14 Oct 2026, 05:32:38 PM IST
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as India take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series. I am Shaunak Ghosh, and I will update you with all the latest updates of this crucial game. Stay tuned.
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