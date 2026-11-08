India A finish day two in dominating position after twin strike by Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar struck half-centuries before Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets and put India A into the ascendancy on the second day of the third and final four-day unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Sunday at Lincoln.

Tilak Varma joined the squad a couple of days back as a Rishabh Pant replacement. (PTI)

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Resuming at 227 for two, India A rode fifties from skipper Jurel (71), Varma (81 not out) and Sundar (50 not out) and declared their first innings on 464/5.

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Returning to the side after recovering from a left hamstring injury, fast bowler Prasidh removed New Zealand A openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy, leaving the hosts struggling at 36 for 2 at stumps.

Deep Dive What was the score in the India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Test at the end of day two? India A declared their first innings at 464/5. New Zealand A were 36/2 at stumps, still 428 runs behind. How did India A take control against New Zealand A on day two? Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries as India A reached 464/5. Prasidh Krishna then removed both New Zealand A openers, leaving them 36/2. What was at stake in the final India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Test? The first two unofficial Tests ended in draws, so the winner of the final match would clinch the series.

At the end of play, Dean Foxcroft (10) and Zak Gibson (1) were at the crease with NZ A still 428 runs behind India A.

Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan (88) added just 11 runs to his overnight score before being bowled by Gibson.

However, Jurel, who was unbeaten on 12 at the close of play on day one, added 31 with Varma en route to a 71 off 95 balls studded with nine boundaries and two sixes. He reached his fifty off 75 balls before being dismissed by Cameron Paul.

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{{^usCountry}} Varma then added 44 with Ravindra Jadeja (25) before forging an unfinished 114 with Sundar, putting India A in a dominating position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varma then added 44 with Ravindra Jadeja (25) before forging an unfinished 114 with Sundar, putting India A in a dominating position. {{/usCountry}}

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Varma hit five fours and two sixes, while Washington had two hits to the fence in his innings.