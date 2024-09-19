Explore
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi 24oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live
    IND-A
    Yet to bat
    IND-C
    Yet to bat
    IND-C elected to field
    Live

    India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 19, 2024 10:17 AM IST
    India A vs India C Live Score: Mayank Agarwal out on Anshul Kamboj bowling.India A at 14/2 after 8.2 overs
    Key Events
    India A vs India C Live Score, Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
    India A vs India C Live Score, Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India C Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 19 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

    India A squad -
    Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akshay Wadkar, Kumar Kushagra, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna
    India C squad -
    Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 19, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out and India A at 14/2 after 8.2 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score: OUT! c Ishan Kishan b Anshul Kamboj.

    Sep 19, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 13/1 after 8 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Mayank Agarwal 6 (20)
    Tilak Varma 0 (4)
    India C
    Gaurav Yadav 0/3 (4)

    Sep 19, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 11/1 after 7 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Tilak Varma 0 (4)
    Mayank Agarwal 4 (14)
    India C
    Anshul Kamboj 1/10 (4)

    Sep 19, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pratham Singh is out and India A at 11/1 after 6.2 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score: OUT! c Sai Sudharsan b Anshul Kamboj.

    Sep 19, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 8/0 after 6 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Pratham Singh 6 (24)
    Mayank Agarwal 1 (13)
    India C
    Gaurav Yadav 0/1 (3)

    Sep 19, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 8/0 after 5 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Mayank Agarwal 1 (13)
    Pratham Singh 6 (18)
    India C
    Anshul Kamboj 0/7 (3)

    Sep 19, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 8/0 after 4 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Pratham Singh 6 (18)
    Mayank Agarwal 1 (7)
    India C
    Gaurav Yadav 0/1 (2)

    IPL 2024 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    IND-C
    9Points
    2Played
    1Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DW
    2
    India
    IND-B
    7Points
    2Played
    1Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DW
    3
    India
    IND-A
    6Points
    2Played
    1Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WL
    4
    India
    IND-D
    0Points
    2Played
    0Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LL
    Sep 19, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 7/0 after 3 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Pratham Singh 6 (13)
    Mayank Agarwal 0 (6)
    India C
    Anshul Kamboj 0/7 (2)

    Most Runs

    Ricky Bhui
    Ricky BhuiIND-D
    184 Runs
    M2
    HS113
    SR52.57

    Most Wickets

    Anshul Kamboj
    Anshul KambojIND-C
    11 Wickets
    Inn3
    Avg15.00
    SR28.27
    Sep 19, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 4/0 after 2 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Mayank Agarwal 0 (6)
    Pratham Singh 4 (6)
    India C
    Gaurav Yadav 0/0 (1)

    Sep 19, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out and India A at 4/1 after 1.1 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score: OUT! lbw b Gaurav Yadav.

    Sep 19, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: India A at 4/0 after 1 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score:
    India A
    Pratham Singh 4 (6)
    Mayank Agarwal 0 (0)
    India C
    Anshul Kamboj 0/4 (1)

    Sep 19, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    India A vs India C Live Score: Pratham Singh smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India A at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    India A vs India C Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    Sep 19, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India C Match Details
    Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India C to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes