India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out
- 34 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out and India A at 14/2 after 8.2 overs
- 36 Mins agoIndia A at 13/1 after 8 overs
- 41 Mins agoIndia A at 11/1 after 7 overs
- 44 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Pratham Singh is out and India A at 11/1 after 6.2 overs
- 47 Mins agoIndia A at 8/0 after 6 overs
- 50 Mins agoIndia A at 8/0 after 5 overs
- 57 Mins agoIndia A at 8/0 after 4 overs
- 4 Mins agoIndia A at 7/0 after 3 overs
- 9 Mins agoIndia A at 4/0 after 2 overs
- 14 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out and India A at 4/1 after 1.1 overs
- 16 Mins agoIndia A at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 19 Mins agoPratham Singh smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India A at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 11 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
India A vs India C Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 19 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India A squad -
Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akshay Wadkar, Kumar Kushagra, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna
India C squad -
Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
India A vs India C Match Details
Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India C to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.