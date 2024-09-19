India A vs India C Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mayank Agarwal is out

Live

By

India A vs India C Live Score: Mayank Agarwal out on Anshul Kamboj bowling.India A at 14/2 after 8.2 overs

India A vs India C Live Score, Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

India A vs India C Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 19 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur



India A squad -

Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akshay Wadkar, Kumar Kushagra, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna

India C squad -

Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak...Read More