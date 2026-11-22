India A vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Updates: Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in the Group B tie of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The spotlight will be on India's formidable batting unit, which includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak. Pakistan will hope its bowling attack can contain that firepower, with Mohammad Hasnain and Moqim among the players capable of making an impact. One battle to watch out for would be the contest between Sooryavanshi and Ali Raza....Read More

Both teams opened their campaigns with convincing wins, making this encounter an early test of their title credentials. India A, led by Tilak Varma, could hardly have asked for a better start. They crushed Nepal by 306 runs after posting 332 for 9. Pakistan A also began strongly, beating the UAE by 61 runs.