India A vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Updates: PAK A opt to bat after toss drama
India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Updates: Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad won the toss and opted to bat in Doha.
India A vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Updates: Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in the Group B tie of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The spotlight will be on India's formidable batting unit, which includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak. Pakistan will hope its bowling attack can contain that firepower, with Mohammad Hasnain and Moqim among the players capable of making an impact. One battle to watch out for would be the contest between Sooryavanshi and Ali Raza....Read More
Both teams opened their campaigns with convincing wins, making this encounter an early test of their title credentials. India A, led by Tilak Varma, could hardly have asked for a better start. They crushed Nepal by 306 runs after posting 332 for 9. Pakistan A also began strongly, beating the UAE by 61 runs.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:07:56 PM IST
The toss drama!
Tilak Varma gave the coin a flip, and the Pakistan captain, Abdul Samad, called heads. The match referee then said tails, saying India A won the toss. However, Pakistan A bent down to see the coin and shouted it was heads. Eventually, Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat.
Some serious drama to start the contest off. As expected, there was no handshake between the two captains.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:04:05 PM IST
Toss update
Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad wins toss, opts to bat against India A. The Tilak Varma-led side going in unchanged for the match in Doha.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Nov 2026, 02:41:58 PM IST
Full squads
There are several well-known players in both the squads and hence the contest promises to be a cracking affair in Doha.
Here are the full squads:
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan.
Pakistan A: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz.
- 22 Nov 2026, 02:25:19 PM IST
Live streaming details
The Group B match between India A and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The live telecast will begin at 3 PM IST, the time of the toss.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Nov 2026, 02:15:31 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Group B match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup between India A and Pakistan A. Stay tuned for all the updates. Toss to take place at 3 PM with the game scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST!