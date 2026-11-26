India A vs Sri Lanka A, Rising Stars Asia Cup SF Live Updates: High on Vaibhav, Indians look to seal a place in final
The winners of the game will either play Pakistan A or Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday.
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Semis Live Updates: India A take on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Thursday. Tilak Varma’s men are going into the game on the back of a thumping win against the United Arab Emirates, fuelled by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 53-ball 204. The 15-year-old left-hander set many List A records during his innings, like the fastest century (off 28 balls), the fastest double century (off 52 balls) and maximum sixes in an innings (28)....Read More
After an acrimonious game against Pakistan A earlier in the tournament, India A would be desperate to beat Sri Lanka A and reach the final, where they are likely to face their arch-rivals (up against Bangladesh A in their semis) again. Like the Under-19 Indian team that beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final after losing the group game earlier this month, Varma’s men would love to experience the same kind of thrill.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 02:50:19 PM IST
How India A have fared so far
After scoring 332/9, they beat Nepal by 306 runs in their Group B opener. The Nepalese team was bowled out for just 26. However, the Indians were stunned by Pakistan A in their next game. Chasing 314 to win, Tilak Varma’s men fell short by 48 runs. Both sides displayed uncouth behaviour during and after the game. Then, in their last group game, India A chased down 250 against the UAE in just 14.3 overs, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring a 53-ball 203.
- 26 Nov 2026, 02:37:05 PM IST
How Sri Lanka A have fared so far
The Sri Lankans are unbeaten in the tournament so far. In Group A, they won their all three matches. In their opener, they beat Afghanistan A (139) by six wickets with 170 balls remaining. Then after posting 284/9, they beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in a fairly close game. Bangladesh A were the next to get a licking. The Lankans chased down 146 with 169 balls remaining.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 02:26:11 PM IST
What Harbhajan Singh said on the uncouth behavior
“The ICC and the respective Boards need to step in. The reactions of both Pakistan and Indian players after winning, and what happened, are not right. It is shameful and sets a bad example for the next generation,” the former India spinner said.
- 26 Nov 2026, 02:24:25 PM IST
Fans hoping for another India-Pakistan match
If India A win today, they are likely to play Pakistan A in the final. In light of what transpired earlier in the tournament, the final showdown between the arch-rivals will make for even greater viewing. Pakistan A are playing Bangladesh A in the second semifinal. Both last-four ties will kick off at the same time, that is 3:30 pm.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 01:56:07 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the semifinal. The toss will take place at 3 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.