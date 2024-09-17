India alerted with Shakib al Hasan’s successor as Bangladesh all-rounder’s replacement earmarked by head coach

Bangladesh are riding high on confidence after their historic Test series win in Pakistan but they now face the challenge of facing India at home. India have lost just four Test matches in over a decade at home and facing them in their conditions is often regarded as the most difficult task in the sport. Shakib Al Hasan played for Surrey in the County Championship after Bangladesh's victory in Pakistan(AFP)

If Bangladesh are to get anything out of the series, they will need their greatest ever cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to step up. However, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has said that while Shakib is invaluable, Bangladesh may already have a player who could fill in for him whenever the veteran all-rounder hangs up his boots. Hathurisingha said that Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the most "improved Bangladeshi cricketer in the last five-six years".

"He's ready to take over when Shakib moves out. He has developed his batting and obviously his bowling has always been his strength number one. And he's a gun fielder," Hathurusingha told reporters.

‘Shakib gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want’

Shakib's red-ball appearances in domestic and international cricket have dwindled with the all-rounder being active in T20 tournaments around the world. Although he picked three crucial wickets against Pakistan in the second innings of the first Test earlier this year in Rawalpindi, Shakib managed to take just six wickets overall in the series. Crucially, though, it was him and Mushfiqur Rahim who blocked Pakistan out with the bat and saw Bangladesh through to victory in the second Test.

Moreover, Shakib then played for Surrey in the County Championship. He picked nine wickets, bowling 33.5 overs in the first innings and 29.3 in the second in a match against Somerset. Shakib has played 69 Test matches in which he has taken 242 wickets at an average of 31.31. Additionally he has scored 4543 runs at an average of 38.50 with five centuries and 31 half-centuries.

"He (Shakib) is in good shape so he brings a lot into the team, even apart from his skillset," Hathurusingha pointed out.

"Shakib has always played a huge part in Bangladesh cricket whenever he is available. Obviously, he gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want, whether we want to play an extra bowler or an extra batter, his all-round capability helps us in that. He keeps that adaptability as well as his huge experience," said the former Sri Lanka opener.