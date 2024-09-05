Explore
    India C vs India D Live Score: Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    India C vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    India C vs India D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
    India C vs India D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India C vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur

    India C squad -
    Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak
    India D squad -
    Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India C vs India D Match Details
    Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India C and India D to be held at ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

