India eye winning start against bouyant Bangladesh

Chennai: Twenty-four years on, and it’s still not a surprise to see India-Bangladesh Test rivalry remain so remarkably unremarkable. So sparse have been the tours that the prevailing thought is that this competition was never meant to grow, at least in the longest format. More damning have been the results—two draws at Chattogram and Fatullah alongside 11 defeats, five of them by more than innings—that simply don’t justify more than bare minimum engagement with Bangladesh at this level. India's Rishabh Pant during a practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. (AFP)

Sentiments that Virender Sehwag had notoriously voiced in 2010, calling Bangladesh ‘ordinary’ because they don’t have the bowlers to take 20 wickets. Now is probably as good a time as any to set that record straight as weeks after a historic series sweep in Pakistan, Bangladesh have arrived in India with possibly their best ever bowling attack. And that they mean business is evident in the urgency with which a visa was arranged for Shakib Al Hasan to be flown in from England’s County circuit and join the team here on Tuesday night.

But that is the first of many steps Bangladesh must get right to beat India twice in a row at their home, something no side has achieved apart from England since 2012. And while much of the personnel on and off the field has changed in the last 12 years, the belief hasn’t.

“I have been a big believer that we don’t fear anyone but we respect everyone,” said Gautam Gambhir, for whom this will be his first Test assignment since taking over as India’s head coach in July. “I congratulate them for what they did in Pakistan but this is a new series and they are a quality side and we want to play good cricket.”

Hoping to make the World Test Championship final thrice in a row, India know a series sweep will help them consolidate their pole position in the standings. Coming off a long break though, there is a reason to be slightly guarded against rustiness, or perhaps that hint of complacency that may creep in in the wake of the T20 World Cup win. Sri Lanka had pulled a fast one in the one-dayers. But India can’t afford a slip-up in Tests where every point will matter.

Talent is one thing, Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to even come close to pulling off that scenario. That too with the all-important rider of being emotionally divested from the highs and lows of the game. Fortunately for Bangladesh, the Pakistan series has underlined their composure in salvaging games from dire situations.

“I think in the last 10-15 years, most of the players have (gained) experience. Of late players aren’t getting too emotional. In the last couple of years, I felt we have been better in controlling our emotions,” said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. “And we are thinking about our game, not thinking about what will happen if we lose or win. We are just trying to give 100% every single match. That’s why it looks calm and follows every single plan.”

That said, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say this is Bangladesh’s toughest assignment till date. Exactly a 100 Tests old, local boy Ravichandran Ashwin knows how the Chepauk surface will change with every passing session, and has probably mindmapped at least a dozen different bowling angles, speeds, heights of release and seam positions by now.

And considering the top four Bangladesh batters are all left-handed, Ashwin could make an earlier entry than usual. Expected to relentlessly wheel away in tandem is Ravindra Jadeja who has a special liking for red-soil pitches. How the pitch reveals itself on match day will be a factor but there is a good chance India might just go with Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj sharing the new ball.

Making a long-awaited comeback is Virat Kohli who will be looking to more than make up for his absence from the England tour earlier this year. Also welcome back Rishabh Pant who returns to play his first Test since a motor accident in December 2022 that almost finished his career. This means Dhruv Jurel, who had impressed against England, will have to fall back in the waiting line. “Jurel is a phenomenal player but when Pant is coming in, sometimes people have to wait,” Gambhir said.

Sarfaraz Khan should have easily made the cut based on his England tour returns but Rohit Sharma had indicated on Tuesday that India might be tempted to give KL Rahul the nod. “The kind of message that has been given to him from our side was very simple: we wanted him to play all games. We want him to bring the best out of him. And it is our duty as well to bring the best out of him,” Sharma had said. “He’s got the game to play the spin, and the seamers. So, I don’t see any reason why, you know, he can’t flourish in Test cricket. Obviously, the opportunities are there now.”