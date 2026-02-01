India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: IND look to top order stars Suryavanshi and Mhatre to pile up the runs
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: In the last game of the Super Sixes stage, India have the advantage in terms of qualification with Pakistan right behind them. It's a virtual playoff game with plenty at stake, and either team capable of going through.
- 3 Mins agoLast time out – one month ago, PAK crushed IND in Asia Cup final
- 13 Mins agoAyush Mhatre's batting up and down, but he is contributing across skillsets
- 18 Mins agoNo big centuries for Vaibhav Suryavanshi yet, but a string of impactful knocks
- 28 Mins agoPakistan's path – bouncing back after early loss
- 33 Mins agoIndia's path thus far – unbeaten, easing through
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: It has been a strange tournament for India, and it has a chance today to get stranger still. Facing their arch-rivals Pakistna in Bulawayo in the final match of the Super Sixes stage of the U-19 Men's World Cup, and unbeaten India could still fail to make the semifinals if they lose by a heavy enough margin today – and by that no means is a fiction, with the 191-run drubbing India suffered in the Asia Cup final against these opponents just about four weeks ago....Read More
In the second Super Sixes group, the equation is that England are through with four wins in their four total matches; India sit in second place with three wins on six points, with a healthy net run rate, and Pakistan are right behind them with four points – and within striking distance with their own NRR.
The concern for India heading into this match is that they haven't had a single batter who has really stood up and taken this tournament by the collar just yet. In some ways, it is a good thing that they have relied on a variety of performances from guys like Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra, and RS Ambrish to get wins on the board so far – but their top-order behemoths of Vaibhav Suryavansh and Ayush Mhatre have been kept relatively quiet thus far.
The point being, Pakistan have that kind of devastating batting at the top of the order, and enough quality bowlers to give India the big knock on the head and progress at their expense. Despite easing through the tournament thus far, India really haven't had a big challenge – and that is the very first thing they should expect from their neighbours.
Squads:
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh
Pakistan U19 Squad: Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Last time out – one month ago, PAK crushed IND in Asia Cup final
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: The most recent reference point between these two sides is the Under-19 Asia Cup final, and it was one-sided. Pakistan piled up 347/8, then bowled India out cheaply to win by 191 runs — a margin that underlined the gap on the day, not just the result.
That match matters today because it shapes context, not emotion: many of the core players on both sides were part of that contest, and Pakistan arrive knowing they have already outplayed this opposition in a recent high-stakes final. For India, this is the first chance since then to reset that equation in a tournament where margins and decision-making carry more weight than reputation.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Ayush Mhatre's batting up and down, but he is contributing across skillsets
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Ayush Mhatre’s form line looks like a captain doing captain things: impact in both disciplines, across phases. In the win over New Zealand, he played the knockout punch in a rain-shortened chase — 53 off 27 with 6 sixes at a strike rate of 196.30. Then in Super Six vs Zimbabwe, his batting was a quieter 21 off 19 (1 four, 2 sixes) inside a 352 pile-up, but he made his real mark with the ball: 4-0-14-3, ripping out key wickets as Zimbabwe folded for 148.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: No big centuries for Vaibhav Suryavanshi yet, but a string of impactful knocks
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s form curve in this World Cup is sharp and upward. After a quiet start — 2 vs USA in a rain-hit opener — he’s delivered three impact innings on the bounce, each in a different match script. Against Bangladesh, he played the stabiliser’s role with 72 off 67, absorbing pressure while keeping the rate healthy. Versus New Zealand, he flipped gears with 40 off 23 in a chase India finished with 141 balls to spare. Then in Super Six, he went full accelerator: 52 off 30 vs Zimbabwe at a strike rate north of 170, turning a good total into 352/8.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan's path – bouncing back after early loss
Pakistan’s road to this India clash has been a proper “recover, then roll” arc. In the group stage, they lost to England by 37 runs, then rebooted hard: beat Scotland by 6 wickets and Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to move through with momentum. In Super Six, they’ve already landed a statement: beat New Zealand by 8 wickets after bowling them out for 110 in 28.3 overs, then chasing 112/2 in 17.1. The big number there: Sameer Minhas 76 off 59* in a chase that was basically a sprint with a helmet on
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India's path thus far – unbeaten, easing through
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India’s run to this Super Six decider has been built on two clear themes: handling chaos early, then flexing muscle when it mattered. The group stage was all about control under moving equations — three wins in three, all rain-affected. They beat USA by 6 wickets, Bangladesh by 18 runs, and New Zealand by 7 wickets, the last finished with 141 balls to spare, showing how quickly they adapted to revised targets.
Once into Super Six, the tone flipped completely. Carrying 4 points, India blew Zimbabwe off the park with a statement win: 352/8, followed by a 204-run victory. It wasn’t reckless hitting either — Vihaan Malhotra’s 109* anchored the innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 52 off 30 injected pace, and the bowlers cleaned up efficiently. Calm when maths changed, ruthless when it didn’t — that’s been India’s tournament arc so far.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Big day in the U19 World Cup as India and Pakistan face off to close out the Super Sixes stage! This match wasn't a guarantee heading into the tournament – things just conspired to have it be the case that the arch-rivals would face off, and particularly in a situation where qualification is on the line for one team, and tickets back home for the other.
Plenty to talk about as we build up to this crunch rivalry enounter.