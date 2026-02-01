India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: IND look to top order stars Suryavanshi and Mhatre to pile up the runs

Live

By

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is due a big statement performance.

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: It has been a strange tournament for India, and it has a chance today to get stranger still. Facing their arch-rivals Pakistna in Bulawayo in the final match of the Super Sixes stage of the U-19 Men's World Cup, and unbeaten India could still fail to make the semifinals if they lose by a heavy enough margin today – and by that no means is a fiction, with the 191-run drubbing India suffered in the Asia Cup final against these opponents just about four weeks ago. In the second Super Sixes group, the equation is that England are through with four wins in their four total matches; India sit in second place with three wins on six points, with a healthy net run rate, and Pakistan are right behind them with four points – and within striking distance with their own NRR. The concern for India heading into this match is that they haven't had a single batter who has really stood up and taken this tournament by the collar just yet. In some ways, it is a good thing that they have relied on a variety of performances from guys like Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Malhotra, and RS Ambrish to get wins on the board so far – but their top-order behemoths of Vaibhav Suryavansh and Ayush Mhatre have been kept relatively quiet thus far. The point being, Pakistan have that kind of devastating batting at the top of the order, and enough quality bowlers to give India the big knock on the head and progress at their expense. Despite easing through the tournament thus far, India really haven't had a big challenge – and that is the very first thing they should expect from their neighbours. Squads: India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh Pakistan U19 Squad: Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq ...Read More

