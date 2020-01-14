cricket

The first ODI between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw a bizarre interruption when a kite flew into the stadium. The incident took place in the final over when Mohammed Shami was in the middle. Shami was the first to notice the kite and he pointed it to the umpire. Australia batsman David Warner, then, pointed it to the umpire that the kite is entangled to the spider cam wires.

Warner, with the umpire, spent their time to remove the kite, as the play came to a halt. “I think what’s happened here is the kite might have gotten stuck in the cable somewhere. So they’re having to pull it down,” one of the commentators said on Fox Sports.

“What do they know about children who had to dart across roads and jump across roofs to catch one kite and here’s one that’s harmlessly floated down,” the commentator added.

Kite stops play!



Have you ever seen anything like this before?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8vb14f1pBc — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2020

After the play resumed, Australia seamer Kane Richardson, who looked amused by the kite delay, dismissed Shami on the first ball of the over to end India’s innings for 255.

India were asked to bat after Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma early, but Shikhar Dhawan went on to score a half century and stitch a partnership with KL Rahul. But after Rahul’s fall, the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a middle-order collapse, and could not capitalise.

Speaking after India’s innings, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said: “It’s a good effort. Had you given us 255 at the toss, we would have gladly taken it. They had a couple of good partnerships, but a pretty good effort from the bowlers and very good on the field as well. I just came to know yesterday that it has been 84-85 games between ODIs in India for me.”

“Pat was the senior bowler and he showed it from the start and on most parts our lengths were really great. The spinners were pretty good too. We will still have to bat well. They have quality spinners and quality quicks, but we have put ourselves in a very good position. With the dew coming in, it might skid on a bit more, but we still have to bat really well,” he added.