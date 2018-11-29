India vs Australia: Fans arrive in numbers for a selfie with Prithvi Shaw in Sydney

Prithvi Shaw, who has played only two Tests in his career so far, is already getting treated like a superstar in Australia. A huge number of fans arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground to take a selfie with India’s batting prodigy.

The 19-year-old, who scored 66 runs off 69 balls on day two of the practice game against Cricket Australia XI, was very patient and obliged for as many selfies as possible.

Young @PrithviShaw already managing to grab eyeballs here in Australia. Fans throng at The SCG for a selfie and autograph from the rising Star of #TeamIndia 🌟😎👌🏻🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvYwGgEMTU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2018

Shaw looked in good nick in the practice game, scoring 11 boundaries in his innings. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari notched half-centuries as India were all out for 358. The first day of the four-day match was abandoned due to rain.

Cricket Australia XI’s openers D’Arcy Short and Max Bryant ended the day’s play at 24/0. The home side are trailing by 334 runs.

Prithvi Shaw has played only 17 first-class matches in his career, but has been a household name in Indian cricket for several years. He has scored 1767 first-class runs at an average of 60.93 and a strike-rate of 78.81. The Mumbai batsman began his Test career with a century in his debut Test against West Indies in October.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:01 IST