India vs Australia: Fans arrive in numbers for a selfie with Prithvi Shaw in Sydney

Prithvi Shaw was very patient and obliged for as many selfies as possible.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2018 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prithvi Shaw,India vs Australia,IND vs AUS
File image of Prithvi Shaw .(PTI)

Prithvi Shaw, who has played only two Tests in his career so far, is already getting treated like a superstar in Australia. A huge number of fans arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground to take a selfie with India’s batting prodigy.

The 19-year-old, who scored 66 runs off 69 balls on day two of the practice game against Cricket Australia XI, was very patient and obliged for as many selfies as possible.

Shaw looked in good nick in the practice game, scoring 11 boundaries in his innings. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari notched half-centuries as India were all out for 358. The first day of the four-day match was abandoned due to rain.

Cricket Australia XI’s openers D’Arcy Short and Max Bryant ended the day’s play at 24/0. The home side are trailing by 334 runs.

Prithvi Shaw has played only 17 first-class matches in his career, but has been a household name in Indian cricket for several years. He has scored 1767 first-class runs at an average of 60.93 and a strike-rate of 78.81. The Mumbai batsman began his Test career with a century in his debut Test against West Indies in October.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:01 IST

