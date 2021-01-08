India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India look to break Smith-Labuschagne stand

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 live score: India look to break the threatening stand between Steve Smith and Marnsu Labuschagne on Day 2 of Ind vs Aus 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rain came, rain went away, it came again - it was that kind of a first day of the Test match. We were still some 35 over short despite extended final session and revised timings. But in the 55 overs of play that was possible, Australia got their noses ahead courtesy a very positive looking Steve Smith and an assured Labuschagne. India did dismiss David Warner early but debutant Will Pucovski rode his luck on his way to a maiden Test fifty. After his departure, Australia’s best pair took over and took them to 166 for 2 at stumps. If the weather clears and rain stays away we are win for a fascinating day of Test cricket in Sydney.

Follow India vs Australia live scorecard 3rd Test Day 1 here:

4:33 hrs IST First runs of Day 2 ...And it comes of Steve Smith’s bat, well gloves to be precise. Siraj just drifted down the leg side but the ball bounced a bit more than what Smith had expected, he did well to get his bottom hand off the handle. It took the gloves and went of the keeper for a single.





4:30 hrs IST Siraj starts the proceedings Mohammed Siraj has the ball in hand for India. He will be up against Steve Smith. We are all set for Day 2 of the third Test at the SCG.





4:28 hrs IST ‘Introduce Bumrah-Ashwin early’ Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar ‘loves’ Ashwin with the ball and he hopes that India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will start with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2.





4:24 hrs IST A sneak-peek into Day 2 pitch Here’s the pitch looks like for the India vs Australia third Test Day 2 Play to begin 30 minutes earlier today, at 10:00am local time.



We will start at 10:00am for each of the remaining days due to yesterday’s lost time #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PWUMXGQ1Nz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021





4:21 hrs IST India vs Australia live score: Weather updates of Sydney It will be cloudy throughout the day with spells of showers. Hmm, that’s what the weather forecast says for Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney. But so far so good, we’ve got the sun out for now, there will be no delay at the start and let’s hope it stays that way because if it does, the weather is expected to improve drastically from Day 3, Day 4 and so on.





4:15 hrs IST Recap of Day 1 There was a lot of rain on Day 1 after India’s Mohammed Siraj had removed David Warner early to dent Australia’s decision of opting to bat first. After a four hour delay when play resumed, Australia’s debutant opener Will Pucovski got a couple of lives and got to his first Test fifty before being trapped in front by India’s debutant Navdeep Saini. Since then Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked solid and took Australia to stumps at 166 for 2 on Day 1.



