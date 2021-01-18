India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Australia lose sixth wicket, Green departs after scoring 37
India vs Australia 4th Test match Day 4 Live score: Follow Live updates from the Test in Brisbane.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Rohit's catching
5 catches have been taken by Rohit Sharma in the Test match. While other players have floundered in the field, Rohit has kept his calm with a safe pair of hands.
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
OUT
Rohit Sharma has taken his second catch of the innings. Shardul got an edge off Green's bat and Rohit latched on to it quickly. Green out after scoring 37 runs
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Lead up to 258
Australia have extended their lead to over 250 runs. The Brisbane pitch is already showing some signs of crack and India will be vary of Australia posting anything above 300.
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Australia extend lead
With five wickets down, Australia are looking to get as many runs as possible to give India a big target in the fourth innings. The lead is already above 250.
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Boundary
Cameron Green is looking to break the shackles as he has started to play his shots
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
OUT
Steve Smith has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj bowled a short one which quickly climbed up and hit Smith's gloves. Rahane takes the catch at gully. Australia 196/5
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Dropped
Cameron Green played a straight drive on the up and it went to Siraj. It was a difficult caught and bowl opportunity and could Siraj could not hold on to it.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:51 AM IST
50 for Smith
Steve Smith has completed his fifty off just 67 balls as he navigates the Australian innings.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Smith dropped
Smith went for a big one off Sundar and did not middle it. But Siraj misjudged it and dropped the catch. On top of that, it went for a four.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Good sign for Australia
Natarajan's delivery has kept a little low and it not a good sign for India as they will come out to bat in the fourth innings. Australia would be pleased to see it.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:36 AM IST
200-run lead
Australia's lead has reached 200. They still have 6 wickets in hand with Green and Smith looking comfortable.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Shardul to Smith: FOUR!
Shardul bowled a short delivery to Smith and it was dispatched for a four. Shardul doesn't have the pace and Smith got hold of it quickly.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Green-Smith's approach
There have been several overs bowled in the second session but unlike before lunch, Green and Smith are playing carefully.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Second Session
The players have come out to bat and its time for the second session.
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Session report
The first session was an up and down one with no team able to take the game by the scruff of the neck. There were 35 overs bowled with 128 runs scored. India picked up 4 wickets during the session.
-
JAN 18, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Lunch
Umpires have called for lunch after the 41st over of Australia's innings. Steve Smith and Cameron Green are on the crease as Australia have lost four wickets. They lead by 182 runs.
-
JAN 18, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Boundary
Steve Smith pulls Saini for a four.
-
JAN 18, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Australia's target
Australia's lead is164 runs but they are four wickets down. They would look to get at least 100-150 runs more to give India a tough total on Day 5. Smith is playing quickly as there are chances of rain appearing later in the day.
-
JAN 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Smith looking good
Steve Smith is playing his shots with Cameron Green still trying to get his eye in. Smith's wicket will be the key for India.
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:46 AM IST
GONE!
Matthew Wade scored a duck as Siraj was on the money again. Wade tried a leg glance off his pads but only managed an edge as Pant took a good catch. Australia four wickets down.
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:42 AM IST
WICKET
Siraj got an edge of Labuschagne's bat and it flew to the slips. But Rohit Sharma had a safe pair of hands as he grabbed it easily. Australia 123/3
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:38 AM IST
High Run-Rate
Australian batsmen have come out with a strategy. They are trying to play quickly and get runs during their second innings. They are targeting Sundar. The lead has extended to 151. Australia may have the factor of rain in mind.
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Boundary
Labuschagne has dispatched a loose delivery from Sundar for a four.
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Sundar strikes!
GONE! Washington Sundar traps David Warner and the umpire gives it out. Warner almost walks off, but then reviews it. Three reds. Review lost. AUS 91/2
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Shardul strikes!
GONE! Shardul Thakur manages to get an edge off the Marcus harris bat. Short ball, Harris tried to duck, but got a glove. Umpire gave it out. Harris walks. AUS 89/1
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Search for wickets continues
India's search for wickets continue at Gabba on Day 4. The parternship is blossoming between the pair of Harris and Warner.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Shardul to Harris - FOUR!
FOUR! A straight one and that has been hammered away by Harris, through two fielders inside. It races away, there is no need to run for that, the fielders will not reach it.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Sundar to Harris - FOUR!
FOUR! Fantastic shot by Harris, there was a bit of width on offer. Harris takes his time, and then uses the pace on the ball to hit a late cut. The ball raced to the ropes past the short third man.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Time for some spin
Washington Sundar has come into the attack to replace Siraj. India need wickets here and maybe Sundar can do some magic with the ball as well.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Harris continues to punish Siraj
FOUR! FOUR! Two boundaries in this over from Harris in this Siraj's over. Fantastic batting this, and the 2nd one is such a super shot. Full delivery, leans into it, and drives it towards the cover for a fantastic boundary.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Stats attack
Fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia between Warner and Harris
· 1st ever fifty partnership between Warner and Harris in Tests.
· 1st fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia after 5 intervening innings.
o Their last fifty stand for opening wicket was of 70 in the 4th innings of Adelaide Test between Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Natarajan has been punished brutally by Marcus Harris with three consecutive boundaries - the 2nd one coming off a no ball. This is poor from Natarajan - he is struggling with his lines here.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
India need wickets
David Warner and Marcus Harris had a nervy start to the day, but they have weathered the storm and are now just playing down the Indian pacers. India need to get a wicket soon, they do not want these two to settle down and be comfortable.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Siraj to Warner - FOUR!
FOUR! Lucky, very lucky David Warner. Short off stump, Warner was completely beaten here, but it just went past the fielder for a boundary. Nervy moments for Australia.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:06 AM IST
Natarajan to Harris - FOUR!
CHANCE! Marcus Harris almost edged it to Rohit Sharma, he was tricked by Natarajan's movement and the length on the delivery. But the ball missed the fielder and went to a boundary towards the third man.
-
JAN 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Siraj to Warner - FOUR!
FOUR! Lovely shot, a great drive off the bat, coming down so nicely. This will race to the ropes. First boundary of the day, and Warner has started from where he had left yesterday.
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:53 AM IST
India vs Australia Day 4 - HERE WE GO!
David Warner and Marcus Harris are out to bat for Australia. India start the attack with Mohammed Siraj. HERE WE GO!
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Key for Australia
David Warner has been criticised for his batting in the series so far, but Day 4 could be his redemption. If he gets going, India are in trouble.
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Rain factor?
The rain is expected to play a role today as showers are in forecast. India will hope that these are just passing showers, and do not take too much time out of the game.
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:34 AM IST
Key for India
The key for India would be Mohammed Siraj. He needs to do what Josh Hazlewood did yesterday, keep bowling the right areas and get wickets.
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:26 AM IST
Washington Sundar-Shardul Thakur
The duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who added 123 runs among themselves to help India reach close to the Australia's first innings total were hero of Day 3. Can they be the hero of Day 4 as well by picking wickets?
-
JAN 18, 2021 04:11 AM IST
India vs Australia 4th Test match - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on 4th Day of the 4th Test match at Gabba, Brisbane. The stage is set for an epic day of Test cricket in which Australia will be looking to get runs on the board, while the inexperienced Indian bowling line-up would need quick wickets to bounce back. Plenty of action in store.
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Australia lose sixth wicket, Green departs
Indian performance analyst with SA denied visa for PAK series, to work from home
'His style of play allows bowler to hone in on dinner plate,' Moody on Pujara
Australia lacked aggression, they bowled the way India wanted them to: Ponting
Almost as if Kohli, Tendulkar were batting: Manjrekar on Shardul, Sundar
Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat
Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur: In an elite league, and loving it
'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener
'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack
Sundar and Thakur's knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs
'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur
India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman
India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wrap: Haryana beat Delhi, Andhra stun Kerala
