India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Australia lose sixth wicket, Green departs after scoring 37
Cameron Green celebrates his maiden Test fifty.
Cameron Green celebrates his maiden Test fifty. (Getty)
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Australia lose sixth wicket, Green departs after scoring 37

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 Latest Updates: The Australian batsmen have managed to negate the Indian bowlers as they extend lead to over 250. Follow Updates from India vs Australia Test Match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test match Day 4 Live score: Follow Live updates from the Test in Brisbane.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST

    Rohit's catching

    5 catches have been taken by Rohit Sharma in the Test match. While other players have floundered in the field, Rohit has kept his calm with a safe pair of hands.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST

    OUT

    Rohit Sharma has taken his second catch of the innings. Shardul got an edge off Green's bat and Rohit latched on to it quickly. Green out after scoring 37 runs

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST

    Lead up to 258

    Australia have extended their lead to over 250 runs. The Brisbane pitch is already showing some signs of crack and India will be vary of Australia posting anything above 300.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST

    Australia extend lead

    With five wickets down, Australia are looking to get as many runs as possible to give India a big target in the fourth innings. The lead is already above 250.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST

    Boundary

    Cameron Green is looking to break the shackles as he has started to play his shots

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    OUT

    Steve Smith has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj bowled a short one which quickly climbed up and hit Smith's gloves. Rahane takes the catch at gully. Australia 196/5

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST

    Dropped

    Cameron Green played a straight drive on the up and it went to Siraj. It was a difficult caught and bowl opportunity and could Siraj could not hold on to it.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:51 AM IST

    50 for Smith

    Steve Smith has completed his fifty off just 67 balls as he navigates the Australian innings.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    Smith dropped

    Smith went for a big one off Sundar and did not middle it. But Siraj misjudged it and dropped the catch. On top of that, it went for a four.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:43 AM IST

    Good sign for Australia

    Natarajan's delivery has kept a little low and it not a good sign for India as they will come out to bat in the fourth innings. Australia would be pleased to see it.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:36 AM IST

    200-run lead

    Australia's lead has reached 200. They still have 6 wickets in hand with Green and Smith looking comfortable.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    Shardul to Smith: FOUR!

    Shardul bowled a short delivery to Smith and it was dispatched for a four. Shardul doesn't have the pace and Smith got hold of it quickly.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    Green-Smith's approach

    There have been several overs bowled in the second session but unlike before lunch, Green and Smith are playing carefully.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    Second Session

    The players have come out to bat and its time for the second session.

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    Session report

    The first session was an up and down one with no team able to take the game by the scruff of the neck. There were 35 overs bowled with 128 runs scored. India picked up 4 wickets during the session.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    Lunch

    Umpires have called for lunch after the 41st over of Australia's innings. Steve Smith and Cameron Green are on the crease as Australia have lost four wickets. They lead by 182 runs.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    Boundary

    Steve Smith pulls Saini for a four.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    Australia's target

    Australia's lead is164 runs but they are four wickets down. They would look to get at least 100-150 runs more to give India a tough total on Day 5. Smith is playing quickly as there are chances of rain appearing later in the day.

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Smith looking good

    Steve Smith is playing his shots with Cameron Green still trying to get his eye in. Smith's wicket will be the key for India.

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:46 AM IST

    GONE!

    Matthew Wade scored a duck as Siraj was on the money again. Wade tried a leg glance off his pads but only managed an edge as Pant took a good catch. Australia four wickets down.

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    WICKET

    Siraj got an edge of Labuschagne's bat and it flew to the slips. But Rohit Sharma had a safe pair of hands as he grabbed it easily. Australia 123/3

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:38 AM IST

    High Run-Rate

    Australian batsmen have come out with a strategy. They are trying to play quickly and get runs during their second innings. They are targeting Sundar. The lead has extended to 151. Australia may have the factor of rain in mind.

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:29 AM IST

    Boundary

    Labuschagne has dispatched a loose delivery from Sundar for a four.

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    Sundar strikes!

    GONE! Washington Sundar traps David Warner and the umpire gives it out. Warner almost walks off, but then reviews it. Three reds. Review lost. AUS 91/2

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    Shardul strikes!

    GONE! Shardul Thakur manages to get an edge off the Marcus harris bat. Short ball, Harris tried to duck, but got a glove. Umpire gave it out. Harris walks. AUS 89/1

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Search for wickets continues

    India's search for wickets continue at Gabba on Day 4. The parternship is blossoming between the pair of Harris and Warner.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:59 AM IST

    Shardul to Harris - FOUR!

    FOUR! A straight one and that has been hammered away by Harris, through two fielders inside. It races away, there is no need to run for that, the fielders will not reach it.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    Sundar to Harris - FOUR!

    FOUR! Fantastic shot by Harris, there was a bit of width on offer. Harris takes his time, and then uses the pace on the ball to hit a late cut. The ball raced to the ropes past the short third man.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    Time for some spin

    Washington Sundar has come into the attack to replace Siraj. India need wickets here and maybe Sundar can do some magic with the ball as well.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST

    Harris continues to punish Siraj

    FOUR! FOUR! Two boundaries in this over from Harris in this Siraj's over. Fantastic batting this, and the 2nd one is such a super shot. Full delivery, leans into it, and drives it towards the cover for a fantastic boundary.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia between Warner and Harris

    · 1st ever fifty partnership between Warner and Harris in Tests.

    · 1st fifty partnership for opening wicket of Australia after 5 intervening innings.

    o Their last fifty stand for opening wicket was of 70 in the 4th innings of Adelaide Test between Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!

    Natarajan has been punished brutally by Marcus Harris with three consecutive boundaries - the 2nd one coming off a no ball. This is poor from Natarajan - he is struggling with his lines here.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    India need wickets

    David Warner and Marcus Harris had a nervy start to the day, but they have weathered the storm and are now just playing down the Indian pacers. India need to get a wicket soon, they do not want these two to settle down and be comfortable.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:10 AM IST

    Siraj to Warner - FOUR!

    FOUR! Lucky, very lucky David Warner. Short off stump, Warner was completely beaten here, but it just went past the fielder for a boundary. Nervy moments for Australia.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Natarajan to Harris - FOUR!

    CHANCE! Marcus Harris almost edged it to Rohit Sharma, he was tricked by Natarajan's movement and the length on the delivery. But the ball missed the fielder and went to a boundary towards the third man.

  • JAN 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST

    Siraj to Warner - FOUR!

    FOUR! Lovely shot, a great drive off the bat, coming down so nicely. This will race to the ropes. First boundary of the day, and Warner has started from where he had left yesterday.

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:53 AM IST

    India vs Australia Day 4 - HERE WE GO!

    David Warner and Marcus Harris are out to bat for Australia. India start the attack with Mohammed Siraj. HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:52 AM IST

    Key for Australia

    David Warner has been criticised for his batting in the series so far, but Day 4 could be his redemption. If he gets going, India are in trouble.

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:43 AM IST

    Rain factor?

    The rain is expected to play a role today as showers are in forecast. India will hope that these are just passing showers, and do not take too much time out of the game.

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:34 AM IST

    Key for India

    The key for India would be Mohammed Siraj. He needs to do what Josh Hazlewood did yesterday, keep bowling the right areas and get wickets.

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:26 AM IST

    Washington Sundar-Shardul Thakur

    The duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who added 123 runs among themselves to help India reach close to the Australia's first innings total were hero of Day 3. Can they be the hero of Day 4 as well by picking wickets?

  • JAN 18, 2021 04:11 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test match - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on 4th Day of the 4th Test match at Gabba, Brisbane. The stage is set for an epic day of Test cricket in which Australia will be looking to get runs on the board, while the inexperienced Indian bowling line-up would need quick wickets to bounce back. Plenty of action in store.

