India vs Australia Live Score One-off Test Day 2: Mandhana fifty drives IND W as hosts look to bat AUS W out of the game

India vs Australia Live Score One-off Test Day 2: Smriti Mandhana began Day 2 on a promising note, brining up her third WTest half-century. India Women start Friday as favourites as they look to surge past Australia Women's first-innings total of 219 and take a substantial lead. Shafali Varma ...Read More and Smriti Mandhana took the bull by its horns and powered India W to almost a 100 in just 19 overs and even though India were dealt a late blow in the form of Shafali's wicket, Mandhana and the nightwatchwoman Sneh Rana ensured no bumpy roads for the remaining 3.5 overs.

Fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar and off-spinner Sneh Rana displayed their skills effectively on a pitch that offered variable bounce, limiting Australia to a modest 219 in their first innings on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday. India's rise to dominance commenced with Vastrakar (4/53), who partnered with Sneh Rana (3/56) and Deepti Sharma (2/45) to wind up the Australian innings in 77.4 overs, despite a resilient fifty by Tahlia McGrath.

Australia faced an early setback as opener Phoebe Litchfield was lost in the first over due to a mix-up with her partner Beth Mooney at the Wankhede Stadium. Shortly thereafter, Vastrakar bowled a brilliant delivery to remove Ellyse Perry (4), leaving Australia at 7/2 within the first two overs. Vastrakar outplayed star all-rounder Perry, causing the ball to move into her and disturb the stumps.

However, McGrath's aggressive play, capitalising on lapses in line and fielding errors, added pressure on India. She reached her third fifty in five Tests with eight fours, surviving two dropped catches at 18 and 45. While leading the charge in the 80-run partnership with Mooney for the second wicket, McGrath set herself up for a substantial score. Unfortunately, a misjudgment proved costly, leading to her dismissal and triggering a collapse.

Despite some resistance from Alyssa Healy (38) and Annabel Sutherland (16), India's bowlers continued to make inroads. Healy fell victim to a low delivery from Deepti, crashing onto her stumps, while Vastrakar claimed Sutherland for her third wicket. Ashleigh Gardner (11) became Vastrakar's fourth victim, caught behind after playing a weak shot outside the off stump. The Australian tail fought back, with a resilient 30-run partnership between Jess Jonassen (19) and Kim Garth (28 not out), frustrating India before the breakthrough on either side of the tea break.

However, India's batting faced no such challenges. Mandhana and Verma cashed in on the waywardness of the Australian bowlers, who delivered balls ripe for driving, cutting, or pulling. As a result, the Indian duo plundered runs at a rate of nearly six per over.