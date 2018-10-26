India vs Australia: MS Dhoni rested for T20Is, Rohit Sharma makes Test comeback

MS Dhoni was the biggest name missing from the team sheet as India announced the squad for the T20I series against Australia in November. Virat Kohli will be leading the side with Rohit Sharma as his deputy.

“Dhoni’s not going to play the six T20Is because we’re looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is,” chief selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying.

The bowling department comprises of four spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya - and four fast bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

When it comes to the Test squad, Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel will be making their comeback after a prolonged absence. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari retained their spot in the squad while the Indian cricket team went with an attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rohit Sharma was also included in the Test squad after missing out on a spot in the West Indies series while his ODI opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was ignored.

Team for three T20I match series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Team for Four Test match series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 23:05 IST