Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and I knew we had to get a big partnership - Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and I knew we had to get a big partnership - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was Man of the Match after their third ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit scored 119 off 128 balls as India beat Australia by seven wickets to win the series 2-1.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets.
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets.(PTI)
         

The elegant Rohit Sharma had tried to experimenting with his game in the first two ODIs but stuck to his original template of wait and attack during his series-winning century against Australia on Sunday.

Rohit (119) scored his 29th ODI hundred to deliver another ‘Hit-Man Show’ in a successful chase of 287.

“On days like this, if it comes off, it looks good,” said Rohit after winning his umpteenth Man of the Match award.

“The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn’t come off. Today, I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th or 36th over,” Rohit added.

READ: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker

The vice-captain praised his skipper, who has been a master of big chases.

“It was an important game, the decider, and we wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting under 290 was a great effort. Once KL got out, it needed nobody better than the captain himself,” he added.

So what was the discussion between the two out there in the middle during their match-winning 137-run stand.

“The talk we had in the middle was that one of us wanted to keep going. At no stage, did we want the momentum to go towards the opposition. I was middling the ball well, and I said I would be the one to take the chances.”

