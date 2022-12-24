India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: IND look for early wickets, stand a chance at securing 2-0 series win
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day: The visitors end up with a low target to chase if they manage to dismiss the hosts quickly in the IND vs BAN. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 along with Live Score.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 3: Bangladesh trail India by 80 runs. While an innings defeat looks improbable, India could still end up with a low target to chase if they can get Bangladesh all out within the first two sessions. But the hosts have shown over the course of this series that they do have the steel in their batting lineup to keep the Indians in the field for an entire day. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's 159-run partnership saved India the blushes after they lost their first three wickets in the first session and later Virat Kohli early in the second. India were eventually all out for 314 runs, thus taking a lead of 87 runs. Bangladesh knocked seven runs off that without losing any wickets before Stumps.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 24, 2022 09:01 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: The players are out!
-
Dec 24, 2022 08:46 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Pitch report
Sanjay Manjrekar says that this pitch is now perfectly suited for left handers. "There's a rough outside leg. For right-handers, it's a nightmare around a good length. It's a similar story at the other end as well."
-
Dec 24, 2022 08:42 AM IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Shreyas Iyer turns deaf ear to the short stuff
The constant talk about his apparent weakness against short pitched delivery did affect him at one point of time but Shreyas Iyer on Friday said that he turned a "deaf ear" to outside comments and focussed on taking corrective measures which is yielding results. "That (short ball issue) has been something the commentators talk about. Off-the-field, people keep saying that I have that issue. It had gone into my head at some point in time. But if I leave (the ball) or keep it down, I don't have any problem. Runs were not coming (against short balls), that was the situation. It does play in the mind of a batter when people from outside talk about issues and it’s important as a player to turn a deaf ear to them. The rest will take care of itself. At the end of the day, ignorance is bliss," said the 28-year-old right-handed batter.
-
Dec 24, 2022 08:25 AM IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live: The Iyer-Pant stand
India were 94/4 chasing Bangladesh's 227 when Shreyas Iyer walked in to replace Virat Kohli. Until then, India were circumspect, preferring to survive rather than score, the classical Test approach. Iyer and Pant then came in bashed the living daylights out of the red ball Bazzball style and the Bangladeshi shoulders drooped. Both batters were denied their centuries though, with Pant getting out for a sixth time in the 90s, and Bangladesh managed to reign the Indians in before the lead got out of hand and so, the Test remains alive.
-
Dec 24, 2022 07:55 AM IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Bangladesh XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
-
Dec 24, 2022 07:54 AM IST
2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: India XI
KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
-
Dec 24, 2022 07:45 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: Hello and welcome!
This is the day that this Test could potentially end, unless Bangladesh can bat it out. A collapse could give India a laughable target to chase, or even worse, an innings victory, which certainly would be some kind of a record considering the mere 87-run lead they had. However, they have shown throughout this series that they have the steel in their batting lineup to survive entire days.