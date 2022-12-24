India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: IND look for early wickets, stand a chance at securing 2-0 series win

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 3: Bangladesh trail India by 80 runs. While an innings defeat looks improbable, India could still end up with a low target to chase if they can get Bangladesh all out within the first two sessions. But the hosts have shown over the course of this series that they do have the steel in their batting lineup to keep the Indians in the field for an entire day. On Day 2, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's 159-run partnership saved India the blushes after they lost their first three wickets in the first session and later Virat Kohli early in the second. India were eventually all out for 314 runs, thus taking a lead of 87 runs. Bangladesh knocked seven runs off that without losing any wickets before Stumps.

