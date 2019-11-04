e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: ‘Catch cost match for India,’Fans lash out at Krunal Pandya for dropping a sitter against Bangladesh

Rahim pulled a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery straight to mid-wicket where Pandya was standing. But Krunal made a hash of the catch as dropped a sitter as the ball went to the boundary ropes.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(PTI)
         

Bangladesh recorded their first victory over India in a T20I in nine attempts. It was an impressive performance from the Bangladeshi players who outplayed India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to record a 7 wicket win on Sunday. Mushifqur Rahim was the star of the show for Bangladesh as he scored an unbeaten fifty for the Bangla Tigers to chase down India’s total in the last over.

India managed a par score of 148 runs on a sticky wicket at the Kotla with Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar providing a late blitz. However, Pandya dropped a crucial catch during an important stage of the match which cost India the match.

READ | ‘DRS were a mistake,’ Rohit Sharma admits lack of judgement cost India the first T20I

Rahim pulled a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery straight to mid-wicket where Pandya was standing. But Krunal made a hash of the catch as dropped a sitter as the ball went to the boundary ropes. It became the turning point of the match as Rahim was batting on 38 at the time and Bangladesh needed 33 runs off 16 delivers.

Rahim took full advantage of the dropped catch as he smashed Khaleel Ahmed for 18 runs in the penultimate over to give Bangladesh a historic victory.

The fans did not take kindly to Pandya’s dropped catch as lashed out at him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ | ICC T20 World Cup: New format explained with complete list of fixtures

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that poor fielding and lack of judgement while going for the Decision Review System (DRS) calls cost India the first T20 International against Bangladesh.

“It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. The reviews (DRS) were a mistake from our side,” Rohit admitted during post-match presentation ceremony.

