ICC T20 World Cup: New format explained with complete list of fixtures

The cricketing world is now gearing up for the next big tournament which is the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020. The tournament will be hosted by Australia and is going to be held between October 18 and November 15 in 2020. World T20 will see the participation of 16 countries which will include the top ten ranked nations of the world. Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Oman Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will join the top teams at the World Cup.

There are going to be a new format implemented by the ICC for the start of the tournament. The tournament will have an initial two groups (A and B) which will be spearheaded by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Papua New Guinea, Ireland, and Oman will join Sri Lanka in Group A while Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will join Bangladesh in Group B. The top two teams from both the group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.

The opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Kardinia Park Stadium.

The highest-placed team in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will head into Group 1 of the Super 12s with Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies.

The highest-placed team in Group B and the second-placed team from Group A will then join Group 2 of the Super 12s phase that has India, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 15.

Let’s take a look at all the fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup:-

FIRST ROUND

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

SUPER 12s

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

SEMI-FINALS

November 11: To be decided, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: To be decided, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

FINAL

November 15: To be decided, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne