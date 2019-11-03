India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

India batsman Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat in his career as he became the most capped Indian in T20I when he took the field against Bangladesh on Sunday. He surpassed former India skipper to achieve the milestone. The right-handed batsman, who is leading the side in the T20I series against Bangladesh, with Virat Kohli being rested, is playing his 99 T20Is since making his debut at the World T20 in 2007. Dhoni has so far played 98 T20Is for India.

Overall, the Mumbai batsman moved to the third place in the list of players with most T20I appearances after Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (111) and Shahid Afridi (99).

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India captain Rohit Sharma explained the team selection at the toss: “We would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor here. Our record chasing is good as well. Nevertheless, we want to change ourselves, that has been a concern over the overs. Batting first and defending it later,” he said.

“The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It’s their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was handed his India cap before the start of the game. Batsman Mohammad Naim made his debut for Bangladesh.