India vs Bangladesh: Why Delhi T20I will be a special milestone in cricket

The first T20I encounter between India and Bangladesh will be a special occasion for the sport as it will be the 1000th T20I match in men’s cricket overall. While both teams have played their fair share of the match, this will be the 9th time in T20Is between the two teams with Bangladesh losing all of their previous eight matches. It’s the 2nd most lopsided rivalry in the shortest format after Pakistan’s 11-0 win-loss record against Zimbabwe.

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another World Twenty20 audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener here on Sunday.

Questions have been raised over the rationale behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie at the last minute due to logistic issues.

The visiting side is not complaining but pollution, the resultant health concerns and the ban imposed on Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just before the tour has definitely hogged more limelight in the build-up to the three-match series.

The teams are ready to battle it out and with no established name figuring in India’s bowling department, it will be an opportunity for Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, his state mate Shardul Thakur and Rajasthan’s Deepak Chahar to show what they bring to the table.

There are still around 20 matches that India will play before next year’s World T20 in Australia but the Indian team management has said that it would prefer to identify the core of the team without much tinkering.

