India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to break MS Dhoni’s massive T20I record

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:56 IST

Team India will look to maintain their winning streak against Bangladesh in T20 internationals when they host the Tigers in the first match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India have won eight straight T20I against Bangladesh and will hope to continue their unbeaten streak in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to achieve a massive feat in his career as he will become the most capped Indian in T20I when he takes the field against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Rohit has played 98 T20Is since making his debut at the World T20 in 2007 and will go past Dhoni’s tally of 98 T20Is for India.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai batsman will move to the third place on the list of players with most T20I appearances after Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (111) and Shahid Afridi (99).

Meanwhile on Sunday, Rohit could also break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs scored in T20I cricket. Rohit is currently seven runs behind Kohli’s tally. While the stand-in captain averages just above 30 in T20Is, Kohli is well ahead 2,450 runs.

Rohit had earlier captained India to the Asia Cup victory last year when Kohli was rested.

Speaking on the eve of the match on Saturday, Rohit told reporters: “My job as a captain is very simple -- I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team.

“What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward.”

(with agency inputs)