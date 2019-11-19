e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: ‘He is enjoying Test cricket’ - Sunil Gavaskar decodes rise of Mayank Agarwal

Ind vs Ban: Mayank Agarwal scored his second double ton in the first test against Bangladesh, a career best 243 in India’s only innings as they won by an innings and 130 runs.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
File image of India cricketer Mayank Agarwal.
File image of India cricketer Mayank Agarwal.(PTI)
         

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on India opener Mayank Agarwal but added that his real test will be to keep up to his performance in his second year when there will opposition teams will have more information on him. Agarwal scored his second double ton in the first test against Bangladesh, a career best 243 in India’s only innings as they won by an innings and 130 runs. The Karnataka batsman reached a career-best position in the ICC Test Player Ranking as he reached 11th spot.

Also Read: More shine and swing, less chance of reverse: The science behind pink ball

“He is enjoying Test cricket, this is his first year and hopefully he keeps scoring on the second year also because in the second season there is a lot more data available of you to the opposition but he has been batting beautifully,” Gavaskar said during a show on Star Sports.

“The way he balances himself without falling on the offside as he plays so straight and his movement of the front and back foot has been fantastic making him the man in form who is full of confidence,” he added.

Shami has also been in scintillating form and returned bowling figures of three for 27 and four for 21 in the first test to also gain career-best Test ranking.

“One thing bowlers should do is keep an eye on the wicket and how is it behaving, so what I do is as the pitch gets slower I keep pushing myself and when I notice that the batsman is uncomfortable I go over the top.”

Also Read: Sapney mein pic khich gayi: Dhawan, Kohli react to Rahane’s pink ball photo

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on the Indian pace battery.

“If you see other oppositions, some teams have got quality fast bowling attacks, some have quality spinners but if you look at this Indian side, they’ve got two quality spinners, three quality seamers plus Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are not in the playing 11.”

India take on Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Friday.

tags
top news
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news