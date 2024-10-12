India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match on TV and Online

With Gautam Gambhir as head coach India are expected not to take the foot off the gas and would rather look to clean sweep the series when they meet Bangladesh in the third T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday. With an inexperienced squad, India have showcased tremendous T20 skills on the park in the absence of their regular players. India's Hardik Pandya (C) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman at the end of the first T20I match in Gwalior.(AFP)

Despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay in Delhi, India posted their highest T20I score against Bangladesh with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh rising to the occasion with a 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket. India posted a massive 222, which eventually proved too much for the visitors to scale and could manage only 135 for 9. Playing in his second T20I, Nitish displayed great batting skills by slamming a 34-ball 74.

The only concern for India has been the form of their openers who have been unable to convert the starts, however, the hosts would still persist with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. After winning the series 2-0 in Delhi, India would be tempted to test their bench without bothering much about the match result as Bangladesh would like to put their best foot forward in Mahmadullah's farewell T20I match.

Bangladesh's seamers have performed well in the two matches but it is their top-order batters and spinners who have failed to deliver. A consolation win over India would definitely give them a lot of confidence for the season ahead. The Indian team management may try out the bench but it would be difficult to accommodate all of them in the playing XI. Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana are the players who would be really keen to get a game under their belt. Bishnoi and Rana in all probability could replace Varun Chakravarthy and Mayank Yadav respectively. Jitesh may get a run in if India decide to drop Samson.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 3rd T20I

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday (October 12).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How to watch live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match on television?

The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be available on Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be available on JioCinema.