Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match on TV and Online

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 12, 2024 06:35 AM IST

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match live online and on TV.

With Gautam Gambhir as head coach India are expected not to take the foot off the gas and would rather look to clean sweep the series when they meet Bangladesh in the third T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday. With an inexperienced squad, India have showcased tremendous T20 skills on the park in the absence of their regular players.

India's Hardik Pandya (C) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman at the end of the first T20I match in Gwalior.(AFP)
India's Hardik Pandya (C) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman at the end of the first T20I match in Gwalior.(AFP)

Despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay in Delhi, India posted their highest T20I score against Bangladesh with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh rising to the occasion with a 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket. India posted a massive 222, which eventually proved too much for the visitors to scale and could manage only 135 for 9. Playing in his second T20I, Nitish displayed great batting skills by slamming a 34-ball 74.

The only concern for India has been the form of their openers who have been unable to convert the starts, however, the hosts would still persist with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. After winning the series 2-0 in Delhi, India would be tempted to test their bench without bothering much about the match result as Bangladesh would like to put their best foot forward in Mahmadullah's farewell T20I match.

Bangladesh's seamers have performed well in the two matches but it is their top-order batters and spinners who have failed to deliver. A consolation win over India would definitely give them a lot of confidence for the season ahead. The Indian team management may try out the bench but it would be difficult to accommodate all of them in the playing XI. Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana are the players who would be really keen to get a game under their belt. Bishnoi and Rana in all probability could replace Varun Chakravarthy and Mayank Yadav respectively. Jitesh may get a run in if India decide to drop Samson.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 3rd T20I

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday (October 12).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How to watch live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match on television?

The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be available on Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be available on JioCinema.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On