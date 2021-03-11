India vs England: Eoin Morgan & Co. showcase power-hitting skills in nets ahead of 1st T20I - WATCH

After conceding the Test series 3-1, England are gearing up for the upcoming 5-match T20I rubber against India which commences from Friday in Ahmedabad. The brilliance of the Eoin Morgan-led side is known worldwide as England are currently placed on the top of ICC T20I team rankings. The visitors are leaving no stone unturned to challenge Virat Kohli’s Team India in their own backyard.

A glimpse of the same was on display at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium on Wednesday when some of the English players underwent a power-hitting session. It began with captain Morgan who cleared the fence with a cracking shot. Besides the England skipper, the likes of Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings also exhibited their big-hitting skills.

All of them found the middle of the bat and slammed the ball into the stands. The video was shared on social media by England Cricket with the caption, “The firepower in this squad. @Eoin16, @JasonRoy20, @JofraArcher, @jbairstow21, @sambillings. #INDvENG.”

Check out the video:

England have its full-strength squad in India and the visitors aim to field the strongest XI. Batting has been taken care of as it is power-packed from start to end, comprising of Jason Roy, Morgan, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. However, bowling is a big concern as Jofra Archer's availability for the T20I series still remains doubtful.

Chris Jordon is one sure starter but who plays among Reece Topley and Mark Wood, that needs to be seen.

On the other hand, India would be testing their bench strength in this series to figure out the combinations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one.