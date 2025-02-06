India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: IND's road to Champions Trophy begins; Rohit, Kohli's form to dwarf everything else

India Vs England LIVE SCORE: For a team that prides itself on consistency and quality in ODI cricket, a twelve-year trophy drought in the format is certain to be something of a sticking point for Indian cricket. Although the ICC Champions Trophy remains two weeks away from commencing, this three-match series against England is where the momentum will start to build for a team that is hungry to get their hands back on a trophy by getting into the winning habit — but in their way stands a dangerous, powerful team with plenty of weapons, led by a coach who has revolutionised attacking cricket and will be hoping to leave his mark on 50-over cricket as well....Read More

India are fresh off a 4-1 series win against England in the T20I series, with a massive 150-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium putting the exclamation mark on a dominant performance. But this is a reset button, as a different-looking Indian squad will arrive in Nagpur and attempt to enter the groove in the first of this crucial five-match series.

The focus of this match will likely be the form of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having retired from T20Is and struggled to an extreme degree against the red ball in recent months, there is a lot of concern regarding whether age has caught up with this pair of Indian batting greats. The dual series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Test cricket and a couple of failures on their return to the Ranji Trophy has put their form under the microscope more than ever in the past.

ODIs, however, have always been the best format for these two batters, with the pair particularly clicking into gear in the 2023 World Cup as they put together a historic campaign on home turf. For many, it may feel like failure is simply not an option for Rohit and Virat: they simply have to find form in this ICC tournament, otherwise the Indian management’s hand could be forced into looking for long-term successors already.

Around them in the batting group, there is plenty to be confident about. Shubman Gill loves batting in Asian conditions, and will want to start taking more responsibility within the Indian setup as he grows from a promising youngster into one of the staples of the team across formats. Shreyas Iyer is the most dangerous batter in the team at number four, capable of keeping the score ticking along in the middle overs and also providing the attacking impetus that made India so dangerous at the World Cup.

After them, two of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya will occupy the middle order slots: Hardik’s resurgent bowling ability surely makes him a shoo-in, which means Pant and Rahul could battle it out for the gloves. That is a decision that Gautam Gambhir will want to get right heading into the Champions Trophy, with a righty-heavy top six potentially swinging things in favour of Pant to start with.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is rested while Mohammed Siraj has been dropped, but optimism will remain with Mohammed Shami likely to make a return and Arshdeep Singh showing plenty of quality in the T20I series ahead of a likely ODI return. Spin will continue to dominate with only two pacers named, but with as many as five different options, the three that will be used are difficult to call.

Axar Patel seems to be a player trusted greatly by Rohit and Gambhir in white-ball cricket, and his slight edge on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could see him occupy the number seven role as an all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav is similarly trusted, and will make his comeback from injury in this series: he offers something completely different to the host of finger spinners, and India will want him to find his rhythm before the tournament. The last spot could be taken by Varun Chakravarthy, a late addition to the ODI squad who was nearly unplayable in the T20I series. This combination does leave the batting a bit light, with Kuldeep in at 8, but Gambhir doesn’t have too many games in which to tinker with his combinations, especially as a coach who prefers his team to have batting depth.

For the England team, currently in a state of transition, more will be expected than the relatively meek performances they put up in the T20I series. Although they pack plenty of firepower, their failure to combat India’s spin combinations will be concerning, although the presence of Joe Root in the ODI team will likely alleviate some of those concerns. Can Jos Buttler’s men figure out how to crack ODI cricket in India and the subcontinent better than they coped with the T20Is? It might come down to their powerplay bowling, where Jofra Archer in particular struggled with leaking runs, and the spin-bowling department, where Liam Livingstone as a front-line turner wasn’t an answer to their problems.

India start out as favourites in Nagpur, but there are still plenty of wrinkles for these two teams to iron out heading into this series. Only time and performances will tell how optimistic or concerned either should be heading into the Champions Trophy.