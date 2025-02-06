India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: IND's road to Champions Trophy begins; Rohit, Kohli's form to dwarf everything else
India Vs England LIVE SCORE: India are returning to ODIs after a gap of almost 200 days, and with the Champions Trophy knocking on the door, the three ODIs, starting today in Nagpur, hold plenty of significance. From Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's forms to Mohammed Shami's fitness, there are countless layers involved.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE: For a team that prides itself on consistency and quality in ODI cricket, a twelve-year trophy drought in the format is certain to be something of a sticking point for Indian cricket. Although the ICC Champions Trophy remains two weeks away from commencing, this three-match series against England is where the momentum will start to build for a team that is hungry to get their hands back on a trophy by getting into the winning habit — but in their way stands a dangerous, powerful team with plenty of weapons, led by a coach who has revolutionised attacking cricket and will be hoping to leave his mark on 50-over cricket as well....Read More
India are fresh off a 4-1 series win against England in the T20I series, with a massive 150-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium putting the exclamation mark on a dominant performance. But this is a reset button, as a different-looking Indian squad will arrive in Nagpur and attempt to enter the groove in the first of this crucial five-match series.
The focus of this match will likely be the form of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having retired from T20Is and struggled to an extreme degree against the red ball in recent months, there is a lot of concern regarding whether age has caught up with this pair of Indian batting greats. The dual series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Test cricket and a couple of failures on their return to the Ranji Trophy has put their form under the microscope more than ever in the past.
ODIs, however, have always been the best format for these two batters, with the pair particularly clicking into gear in the 2023 World Cup as they put together a historic campaign on home turf. For many, it may feel like failure is simply not an option for Rohit and Virat: they simply have to find form in this ICC tournament, otherwise the Indian management’s hand could be forced into looking for long-term successors already.
Around them in the batting group, there is plenty to be confident about. Shubman Gill loves batting in Asian conditions, and will want to start taking more responsibility within the Indian setup as he grows from a promising youngster into one of the staples of the team across formats. Shreyas Iyer is the most dangerous batter in the team at number four, capable of keeping the score ticking along in the middle overs and also providing the attacking impetus that made India so dangerous at the World Cup.
After them, two of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya will occupy the middle order slots: Hardik’s resurgent bowling ability surely makes him a shoo-in, which means Pant and Rahul could battle it out for the gloves. That is a decision that Gautam Gambhir will want to get right heading into the Champions Trophy, with a righty-heavy top six potentially swinging things in favour of Pant to start with.
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is rested while Mohammed Siraj has been dropped, but optimism will remain with Mohammed Shami likely to make a return and Arshdeep Singh showing plenty of quality in the T20I series ahead of a likely ODI return. Spin will continue to dominate with only two pacers named, but with as many as five different options, the three that will be used are difficult to call.
Axar Patel seems to be a player trusted greatly by Rohit and Gambhir in white-ball cricket, and his slight edge on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could see him occupy the number seven role as an all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav is similarly trusted, and will make his comeback from injury in this series: he offers something completely different to the host of finger spinners, and India will want him to find his rhythm before the tournament. The last spot could be taken by Varun Chakravarthy, a late addition to the ODI squad who was nearly unplayable in the T20I series. This combination does leave the batting a bit light, with Kuldeep in at 8, but Gambhir doesn’t have too many games in which to tinker with his combinations, especially as a coach who prefers his team to have batting depth.
For the England team, currently in a state of transition, more will be expected than the relatively meek performances they put up in the T20I series. Although they pack plenty of firepower, their failure to combat India’s spin combinations will be concerning, although the presence of Joe Root in the ODI team will likely alleviate some of those concerns. Can Jos Buttler’s men figure out how to crack ODI cricket in India and the subcontinent better than they coped with the T20Is? It might come down to their powerplay bowling, where Jofra Archer in particular struggled with leaking runs, and the spin-bowling department, where Liam Livingstone as a front-line turner wasn’t an answer to their problems.
India start out as favourites in Nagpur, but there are still plenty of wrinkles for these two teams to iron out heading into this series. Only time and performances will tell how optimistic or concerned either should be heading into the Champions Trophy.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Leading wicket-taker in India vs England ODIs
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: If Indians lead the charts in batting, England aren't far behind. James Anderson has been the highest wicket-taker in India-England ODIs, with 40 of them from 31 games, followed by Ravindra Jadeja at No. 2 with 39 scalps. The maverick Andrew Flintoff takes the third place, having taken 37 Indian wickets from 30 matches, with a best of 5/56.
However, the best bowling-figures in India-England ODIs belong to Jasprit Bumrah – 6/19 at the Oval in 2022, followed by Ashish Nehra's legendary 6/23 at Durban during the 2003 World Cup. Reece Topley is in here too, his 6/24 at Lord's wrecked the Indian batting line-up.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Who is the leading run-scorer in India vs England ODIs?
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Think of all the legendary names that have represented India and England against each other, and yet, the list of the leading run-scorers is led by Indian batters. Right at the top is MS Dhoni, with 1546 runs from 48 matches, followed by Yuvraj Singh with 1523 runs in 37 games – Oh, he loved batting against England.
Yuvraj, in fact, also brags about registering the highest individual score in India vs England ODIs – 150 in Cuttack 2017, his last hundred for India. For a change, Sachin Tendulkar takes the No. 3 spot, but he too had a fabulous record against England, with 1455 runs from 36 games.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: India vs England – H2H record
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Well, well, well. India are far ahead of England on this. The two teams have played a total of 107 ODIs to date, with India leading 58-42. Of course, the last time these two teams battled in ODIs was the 2023 World Cup, where India reigned supreme by 110 runs in Lucknow. Since first playing each other in the first time in 1974, India and England have been part of some memorable encounters – the 1983 World Cup semifinal, all seven matches during the 2007 and a personal favourite of this writer – the NatWest 2002 final. With such a heavy legacy involved, what will the fresh chapter throw up? Let's find out.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: When did India last play ODI?
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Well, it's been a while. Actually, quite a while. In fact, it has been 183 days since Team India last played an ODI – against Sri Lanka on August 7. It was the series that India lost 0-3 and one which marked Gambhir's tough start. He began his stint by winning the T20Is 3-0, but a drubbing in ODIs gave Sri Lanka their first bilateral series win over India in 28 years. Almost three decades. The players have since focussed their energy on a gruelling long Test season, while the youngsters embarked on beating South Africa in Africa and, just a few days ago, England. However, with three ODIs lined up just ahead of the CT, the experienced campaigners return, and with it, the hope that India can return victorious.
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: HOLA!
India Vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: After months of T20 and Test cricket, the familiar ODIs are back. You don't see too many ODIs these days, do you? Especially in Indian cricket, which was dominated by either the razzmatazz of T20 cricket, and the old grind of Test cricket across the last 7-8 months. Nonetheless, it's time for the 50-overs to grace us, as the ICC Champions Trophy awaits, and India's road to Dubai go through England, who are on the lookout for revenge after their 4-1 drubbing in T20Is. The venue is Nagpur and the time, 2 PM. India. England and the good old ODIs is what we're talking about.