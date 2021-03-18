India vs England Live Score 4th T20: Virat Kohli’s India eye comeback against Eoin Morgan-led England in must-win game
India vs England, 4th T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli-led Team India will be squaring up against Eoin Morgan's England in the fourth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts have no option other than registering a win tonight. England are 2-1 up in the game and hence, Kohli & Co cannot afford a loss at this point. And if England win, it will be India's first series defeat this year across formats.
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Lowest batting average by Indian openers in a T20I Season
KL Rahul | Matches: 6 | Runs: 82 | Avg: 13.66 | Season: 2020/21
Murali Vijay | Matches: 6 | Runs:108 | Avg: 18.00 | Season: 2010
Gautam Gambhir | Matches: 9 | Runs: 177 | Avg: 19.66 | Season: 2012/13
Virender Sehwag | Matches: 7 | Runs: 138 | Avg: 19.71 | Season: 2007/08
Shikhar Dhawan | Matches:16 | Runs: 315 | Avg: 22.50 | Season: 2015/16
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Will Rahul get another chance?
In his last 4 innings in T20Is, Rahul has scored only 1 runs from 16 balls. Interestingly, in the ongoing season of 2020/21, KL Rahul played brilliantly throughout in IPL but unable to score in T20Is. Though he has been backed by his captain and batting coach, it will be interesting to see whether he gets another game.
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:20 PM IST
India vs Englad: Head to head in T20Is
Matches: 17
India Win: 8
England Win: 9
Tie: 0
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
India vs England: T20I series summary
1st match (12 March, 2021): England won by 8 wickets
2nd match (14 March, 2021): India won by 7 wickets
3rd match (16 March, 2021): England won by 8 wickets
* England lead the 5-match series 2-1.
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST
England Squad
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:05 PM IST
India squad
Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar
-
MAR 18, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England, 4th T20I LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England 4th T20I to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's going to a nerve-tickling battle tonight between the two heavy-weight sides. A do-or-die situation for Virat Kohli & Co, just because the tourists are 2-1 up in the 5-match series. It will be exciting to see how India come back from Tuesday's loss and rejig their bowling unit without making tinkering their batting much. Get ready for a blockbuster night, friends.
Jadeja feels Pandya not batting at his ideal position in Indian side
IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Live: India eye comeback against England in must-win game
‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir
Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair
- Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
Open season in Indian cricket
- Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
