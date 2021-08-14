'Rahane and Pujara are repeating the same mistake, they will be disappointed': VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said two of India’s most experienced Test batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are making the same mistake time and again. Laxman’s comments came after both Pujara and Rahane failed in the first innings of the second Test match against England at Lord’s.

Despite a 126-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma (83) and KL Rahul, with the latter scoring a magnificent 129, India failed to put up a score in excess of 400 mainly due to the lack of runs from their middle-order comprising Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.

READ | 'I will go running like Dhoni bhai for run-out': Kishan remembers instance when he tried to inflict MSD-style dismissal

Kohli, for his part, scored 42 and put up another century stand with Rahul but it’s Pujara and Rahane’s form that has been a real cause of worry for India.

Pujara was out to James Anderson on Day 1 after scoring just 9 runs. Rahane was dismissed on the first delivery of Day 2 for only 1.

“A mixture of technical issues and eagerness to score. We saw even in the first innings at Nottingham, the way he was restless till the time was there on the crease, eventually he was run out. Even today we saw very very tentative footwork. Whenever you are indecisive, whenever you are trying to look at the outcome instead of concentrating on the ball, you always tend to reach out for the ball,” Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

“Both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed that they are repeating the same mistake, which has led to their dismissals in the last 8-10 months. We saw Rahane getting out in a very similar fashion in Australia. Today, if you see the replays very closely you will realise that he was late on the ball. His left foot was still in the air, there was no transfer of body weight,” Laxman said, explaining the technical issues with both the right-handers.

The former India batsman also hoped that the pressure doesn’t catch up with Rahane and Pujara.

“I hope the outside noise is not playing on the minds of Pujara and Rahane.

“There is always more pressure on established players because there are youngsters waiting to take your spot. That pressure keeps getting more with each low score,” he added.

England meanwhile, made a strong comeback on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test. They got India’s last7 wickets for only 88 runs to bowl them out for 364 in the first innings. James Anderson was once again the star of the show as he picked his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

In reply, England were 119/3 for 3 at stumps with captain Joe Root (48) and Jonny Bairstow in the middle.