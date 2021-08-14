'I will go running like Dhoni bhai for run-out': Kishan remembers instance when he tried to inflict MSD-style dismissal

Ishan Kishan has taken international cricket by storm with his batting display in T20s and ODIs for India. The 23-year-old left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has struck fifties on debut for India in both 20 overs and 50-over cricket. He has impressed everyone with his fearless approach while batting. Some fans have started comparing him to MS Dhoni due to his wicket-keeping skills and swashbuckling batting style.

Kishan even tried to inflict a ‘Dhoni-style' run-out against Sri Lanka but was denied by Chamika Karunaratne in the recent limited-overs series. Kishan recalled the instance in a conversation with former India batsman Aakash Chopra.

"Chamika was standing on the non-striker's end and he was the set batsman so we also knew he wanted the strike from the new batsman who had just walked in. Deepak was standing beside me at short-fine leg. I told him that Bhuvneshwar bhai will hurl a slow ball outside off stump and this guy will get beaten trying to hit a six... Chamika will run and I will go running like Dhoni bhai for the run-out!" said Kishan.

"But he (Chamika) denied the run so I couldn't run him out. Otherwise, my plan was set to run completely to the stumps! That's why Deepak Chahar too buried his face in his palms after the dismissal."

Kishan also talked about the influence of Dhoni and how people inspire him to take the legendary cricketers place in the Indian team.

"There are very few players who can give that much to their countries... We have all seen how he has batted from No.3 to No.6 but never complained and performed wherever he went. That's something I want to do for the team to - just go out and perform wherever I get an opportunity."

"Even today, wherever I go people say the same thing: 'MS Dhoni has played from Ranchi, now it's your turn to take his place'. I feel good too that I am being talked up as a guy who can take Dhoni bhai's place but there's also pressure because of what he has done for the country, that's very difficult."

"Whenever I talk to him it's generally about wicketkeeping or when we meet during the IPL, I share with him whatever I am feeling at that moment. For example, I'll tell him, 'Bhaiya, I am not able to perform after 1 good game' and he'll say, 'It might be the case that your hunger goes down after one performance and you are not focussing enough'. These are the things I discuss with him, and he gives me very simple solutions like wicketkeeping drills and that helps a lot."