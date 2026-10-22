India vs New Zealand Live 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer elects to bowl first; Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy return

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20I: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in Christchurch. The visitors made two changes from their last match and included Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the XI while benching Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube. After underwhelming tours of Ireland and England, Iyer will look to make a strong statement as captain in testing overseas conditions. India have plenty of firepower in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, but their bowling will be under scrutiny in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after nearly four years and the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy offer a boost, though questions remain over the attack's balance. With barely two days to acclimatise, India will need to adapt quickly against Mitchell Santner's side and its pace-heavy bowling attack.