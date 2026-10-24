India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes early wickets, Sooryavanshi comes into playing XI

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd T20I. The visitors made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav in the place of Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. The second T20I is also expected to be a high-scoring affair, and the pressure would be on the Indian bowling attack to come up with the goods. Earlier, Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the second game due to an injury. Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad as a cover. ...Read More

Kishan suffered a low-grade right adductor strain in the series opener. India chased down 226 in the series opener owing to match-winning knocks by Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir.