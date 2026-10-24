India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes early wickets, Sooryavanshi comes into playing XI
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Updates: India won the toss and opted to bowl. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav in the playing XI.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the 2nd T20I. The visitors made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav in the place of Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav. The second T20I is also expected to be a high-scoring affair, and the pressure would be on the Indian bowling attack to come up with the goods. Earlier, Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the second game due to an injury. Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad as a cover. ...Read More
Kishan suffered a low-grade right adductor strain in the series opener. India chased down 226 in the series opener owing to match-winning knocks by Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 12:24:41 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir rings the bell!
India's head coach gets the proceedings underway in Christchurch! He rings the bell at the Hagley Oval. Out come the players for the national anthems. India's anthem first and it will be followed by New Zealand's.
- 24 Oct 2026, 12:18:51 PM IST
What did Shreyas say at the toss?
Shreyas seemed like a relieved man at the toss, and why wouldn't he be? India kept the threat of jet lag at bay to win the series opener. When asked about his decision to bowl, he said he made the call based on the dew factor.
Here's what he said: We're going to bowl first. That's one of the reasons (On dew being a factor). We have had a little bit of time to recover and catch up on some sleep. Everyone is in decent shape, I would say. Some of the players, including myself, do their training on match day. So, we are in a good place.
Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. Vaibhav is going to bat at number three.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 12:13:04 PM IST
Pitch report!
Simon Doull and Stephen Fleming reckon that the pitch will be a cracker for batters, and one should expect another high-scoring contest. The 2nd T20I is being played on the same surface as the series opener. There's good grass cover, so expect the pitch to hold up for the full 40 overs.
- 24 Oct 2026, 12:07:29 PM IST
New Zealand also make change
New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Jacob Duffy in the place of Adam Milne.
Here are the full lineups:
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 12:02:33 PM IST
Toss update!
India captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl. Two changes for India in the playing XI as the visitors bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the injured Ishan Kishan. Prince Yadav also replaces Mayank Yadav. Shreyas Iyer confirms that Sooryavanshi will bat at No.3.
The decision to bowl first comes as no surprise, as dew is expected to play a key role in the 2nd T20I.
- 24 Oct 2026, 11:53:08 AM IST
Ishan Kishan leads huddle talk
The live visuals from the ground show Ishan Kishan keeping it light inside the team huddle, and the entire camp is all smiles. The wicketkeeper-batter might not be playing, but he for sure knows how to make his presence felt.
We are just minutes away from the flip of the coin.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 11:48:05 AM IST
Sanju might bat at No.3
If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eventually gets a match, then he might open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma. If this happens, then Sanju Samson would walk out to bat at No.3. This is the same combination that played in the Asian Games, where the Shreyas Iyer-led team eventually won gold.
- 24 Oct 2026, 11:38:49 AM IST
What's the weather like?
There's no rain threat today as well. It's bright sunshine in Christchurch, and the weather is perfect for a T20I contest. Both the Indian and New Zealand players are training and going through the pre-match rituals.
The toss is less than half an hour away, and the 2nd T20I promises to be another high-scoring contest.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 11:32:04 AM IST
India A's struggles
Another Indian team took the field on Saturday as the A side battled it out against New Zealand A. India, which had stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, folded up for 113 in the first innings on a green top.
New Zealand A then ended the day at 135/3, extending their lead to 22 runs. Skipper Rhys Mariu played a 76-run knock, and he formed a 132-run opening stand with Curtis Heaphy. Auqib Nabi and Mukesh Choudhary then scalped three wickets in the final few minutes to stage a minor comeback for India.
- 24 Oct 2026, 11:21:14 AM IST
Will India bolster bowling attack?
India might have won the series opener, but one cannot deny the struggles with the bowling. The Christchurch T20I saw the Men in Blue concede 225 runs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar having a day to forget. It would be interesting to see whether the visitors bolster their bowling attack by bringing back Varun Chakaravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI.
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- 24 Oct 2026, 11:11:18 AM IST
Ishan Kishan's injury
Ishan Kishan, who sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I, has already been ruled out of the second T20I. The Men’s Selection Committee on Friday added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I.
With Kishan being sidelined, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to feature in the playing XI. Earlier, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the 15-year-old is the frontrunner to get a game in Christchurch.
- 24 Oct 2026, 11:00:26 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand. Toss will take place at 12 PM and live action will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Stay tuned as we bring you all the important details and updates.
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