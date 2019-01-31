India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Cricket Score at Hamilton: India bat first; Shubman Gill to debut
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live score and updates from the 4th ODI between Ind and NZ from Hamilton.
-
7:00 hrs IST
What about the pitch, skipper?
-
6:48 hrs IST
Shubman Gill debuts
-
6:47 hrs IST
Rohit on the cusp of records
-
6:40 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: With the series in the bag, this is a chance for the Indian management to give a go to the reserves and test their mettle. The management has already made it clear that they want to give adequate match time to the bench strength and this suddenly spices things up. For New Zealand, the advisory is pretty clear - they have to figure out a way to forge a combination to thwart this rampant Indian ODI juggernaut. It may be a dead rubber, but with the World Cup in just over 3 months, every match is an opportunity for teams to identify players for specific roles.
Follow Ind vs NZ live updates below:
What about the pitch, skipper?
What do you think, Skipper? 🤔🤔#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kfjtsFXy2Y— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
Shubman Gill debuts
It’s official. Proud moments for the young man
Proud moment for young @RealShubmanGill as he receives his #TeamIndia cap from @msdhoni 👏👏 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2oRc4ozwZq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
Rohit on the cusp of records
So far, Rohit has slammed 215 sixes in ODIs for India and he is tied at the top spot with wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both the batsmen will have the chance to move ahead of the other in the fourth ODI but one would feel it is Rohit who has the better chance to do so considering he opens the innings for the ‘Men in Blue’.
Hello and welcome
Captain Rohit Sharma will stride out as the leader of the side in his 200th ODI for India and with his side in sublime form would look to extend his impressive captaincy record. There could be new faces included in the team which makes it all the more interesting.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will have to cobble up a combination to be competitive and push this Indian side harder. Ain’t no dead rubbers in International cricket.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th ODI match between India and New Zealand.