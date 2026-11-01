India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: Visitors eye winning finish after NZ's Eden Park fightback
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: Follow Live updates of the series finale in Hamilton.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: The series has reached its finale, with just a one-day gap between the fourth and fifth T20Is. India had already sealed the series by winning the opening three games, but New Zealand pulled one back at Eden Park, where India stumbled in the chase. The visitors are unlikely to dwell on the defeat, with Shreyas Iyer calling it a "learning curve", but they will be eager to finish the series on a high.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 1 Nov 2026, 11:22:06 AM IST
What changes could India make?
Sooryavanshi played two matches in the series in place of injured Ishan Kishan and impressed in his second appearance. However, he was back on the bench as Ishan returned in the 4th T20I. Fans will be hoping to get another glimpse of the Sooryavanshi show that had taken over Wellington last week.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, benched on Friday, could be back in place of Arshdeep Singh, who can be rested ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, which will start on Wednesday.
- 1 Nov 2026, 11:15:30 AM IST
Should India bat first today?
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss in all four matches so far and opted to bowl first each time. Even in Friday's fourth T20I in Auckland, with the series already sealed, India chose to chase rather than use the opportunity to test their ability to defend a total. Given the experimentation throughout the series, batting first and setting a target could be one box India would want to tick before the series wraps up.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 1 Nov 2026, 11:04:08 AM IST
What happened in the previous match
This was the first time India lost a game in this series batting second. The bowlers struggled, allowing Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell to capitalise on it. New Zealand set a target of 260. India lost two wickets in the first over of the chase and never recovered. Midway through the innings, India lost half their side and eventually succumbed to an 87-run loss.
- 1 Nov 2026, 10:54:28 AM IST
The series so far...
1st T20I, Christchurch: India (230/6 in 19.4 overs) beat New Zealand (225/4) by 4 wickets
2nd T20I, Christchurch: India (181/6 in 19.5 overs) beat New Zealand (180/5) by 4 wickets
3rd T20I, Wellington: India (199/4 in 13.2 overs) beat New Zealand (198/3) by 6 wickets
4th T20I, Auckland: India (172/9 in 20 overs) lost to New Zealand (259/7) by 87 runs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 1 Nov 2026, 10:42:57 AM IST
What do the squads look like for the two teams
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Auqib Nabi, Kumar Kushagra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner
- 1 Nov 2026, 10:33:36 AM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates!
- {{^htLoading}}