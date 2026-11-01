India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: Visitors eye winning finish after NZ's Eden Park fightback

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live score: The series has reached its finale, with just a one-day gap between the fourth and fifth T20Is. India had already sealed the series by winning the opening three games, but New Zealand pulled one back at Eden Park, where India stumbled in the chase. The visitors are unlikely to dwell on the defeat, with Shreyas Iyer calling it a "learning curve", but they will be eager to finish the series on a high.