IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Anshul Kamboj, Rishabh Pant go all guns blazing; take India's lead past 150
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: India have begun the day with a bang with Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj smashing a 50-run stand in no time....Read More
The tourists resumed on 486/4 with a 118-run lead. In light of the batting-friendly pitch at the Basin Reserve, they will look to bat no longer than the first session and take their lead to 250 or thereabouts and then push for a win in the remaining five sessions of the match.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 04:19:33 AM IST
50-run stand
Anshul Kamboj walked in as a nightwatchman, but he is making quite a case for himself with the bat. His showing will certainly please the Indian team management, which has been searching for a reliable pace-bowling all-rounder in the lineup. Alongside Rishabh Pant, the duo stitched together a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pant, meanwhile, has been in his element, sending boundaries and sixes to all parts of the ground. This is turning into a rather handy partnership for India
- 22 Nov 2026, 04:09:29 AM IST
India achieve record total
Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj has taken the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners early in the day, as they are playing like they do in limited-overs cricket, getting in the runs at a quick pace. India have now achieved a record as they have already posted their highest total in Test in New Zealand. The previous record was when India put up 520 in Napier in 2009.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:51:20 AM IST
Anshul Kamboj on fire
Well, New Zealand certainly weren't expecting this from the nightwatchman! Anshul Kamboj has come out swinging on Day 4, taking on the Kiwi bowlers with three boundaries already. He's showing there's more to his game than just bowling, and he's certainly no mug with the bat. India have cruised past 500, with their lead continuing to swell.
- 22 Nov 2026, 03:34:05 AM IST
Action begins
And we're underway on Day 4! Rishabh Pant and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj are back in the middle, with India resuming at 486/4 and holding a 118-run lead. The visitors have six wickets in hand and plenty of batting firepower left. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate for early breakthroughs.
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- 22 Nov 2026, 03:20:11 AM IST
A recap of all the action so far
New Zealand were bowled out for 368, with Henry Nicholls' magnificent 175 and Glenn Phillips' 118 doing the heavy lifting. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets and Akash Deep chipped in with three. In reply, India's top order put on a batting masterclass. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80, KL Rahul produced a brilliant 136, and Shubman Gill fell agonisingly short on 98. Rishabh Pant is unbeaten on 55, with India at 486/4 and holding a healthy 118-run lead, as we enter Day 4.
- 22 Nov 2026, 02:55:24 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. We're into the business end of this contest, and there's plenty at stake. India have built a handy 118-run lead, but with seven wickets in hand, there's still a long way to go. Will the visitors tighten their grip, or can New Zealand find a way back into the game? Get comfortable, grab that morning coffee to get rid of the sleepiness and settle in for another day of Test cricket. This is Shaunak Ghosh, bringing you all the action, key moments and little twists from Wellington. Let's get going
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