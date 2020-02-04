India vs Pakistan Live score ICC U 19 World Cup 2020 Live updates: PAK rebuild after early setback

cricket

It is a clash between the arch rivals India and Pakistan for a place in the summit clash. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far and this is the 10th time the two teams are clashing in the U-19 World Cup. India’s bowlers have ruled the roost so far and will be looking to take the attack to the Pakistan batsmen at Potchefstroom.

1:55 PM: It has been a good show from both the India pacers - Kartik Tyagi and Sushant Mishra - till now. Although Pakistan did get the odd boundary, the line and length from the young fast bowlers have troubled them quite a bit and another wicket at this point will put India firmly in the driver’s seat. PAK 22/1

1:47 PM: Sushant looks in great form today. The pacer is getting a lot of bounce from the pitch. However, as soon as he pitches the ball up, Haider blasts him for a four.

1:40 PM: WICKET! It’s a big wicket for India, Sushant Mishra strikes early. Muhammad Hurraira looks to play a pull shot but gets a top edge and he is caught at short mid-wicket.

1:35 PM: Hurrarira is off the mark that’s a great boundary through mid-wicket to get started.

1:31 PM: Prodigious swing from Kartik Tyagi on the third delivery of the first over. The ball completes a semi-circle and yorks Haider, who manages to get some bat on that and it runs away for a boundary.

1:28 PM: Both the teams are out for the national anthem and this must be a great moment for these young lads, representing their country at an international level.

1:00 PM: Rohail Nazir, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman has won the toss and he has elected to bat first in this crucial encounter.